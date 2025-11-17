Sangakkara confirmed as Royals head coach and director of cricket

As reported by ESPNcricinfo in September, in Sangakkara's case, the change in designation is a formality, since he had performed the two roles even in IPL 2025 after head coach Rahul Dravid and RR parted ways.

Sangakkara had previously served as the team's head coach from 2021 to 2024, "a period that marked a clear rise in the team's performance and consistency," an RR statement said. While Sangakkara was in charge, RR reached the IPL final in 2022 and made the playoffs in IPL 2024.

"We are delighted to have Kumar return as head coach," Manoj Badale, the franchise's lead owner, said. "As we looked at what the team needed at this stage, we felt that his familiarity within the squad, his leadership and his deep understanding of the Royals culture would bring the right balance of continuity and stability.

"Kumar has always had our complete trust as a leader. His clarity, calmness and cricketing intelligence will play an important role in guiding the squad into this next phase."

Along with Rathour's promotion, the franchise also announced that Shane Bond would continue as the bowling coach, while Trevor Penney and Sid Lahiri will remain assistant coach and performance coach respectively.

"I'm honoured to return as head coach and continue working with this talented group," Sangakkara said. "I'm also pleased to have a strong coaching team alongside me. Vikram, Trevor, Shane and Sid each bring valuable experience in their areas, and together we are focused on preparing the players in the best possible way.

"We have a clear understanding of where we want to go as a group, and our aim is to build a team that plays with clarity, resilience, and purpose."

The team management group will, however, have a new captain to work with after RR released Sanju Samson in a trade deal with Chennai Super Kings, where they acquired Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, ahead of the next auction.

They have also released or traded out Nitish Rana, Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore, Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga. And, along with Jadeja and Curran, have also traded in Donovan Ferreira from Delhi Capitals.