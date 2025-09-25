Kumar Sangakkara back to helm Rajasthan Royals' coaching staff

Samson, who is the most experienced player in RR's ranks, was among the six players retained ahead of the 2025 mega auction at a price tag of INR 18 crore (USD 2.14 million approx.).

While RR did cast the net with several franchises offering Samson as a trade in player swap, they have not been successful. Officially, RR have not made any comment on releasing Samson. The IPL retention deadline normally is end of November, but franchises are still waiting for a firm date.