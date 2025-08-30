Head coach Dravid parts ways with Rajasthan Royals after just one season

Rahul Dravid 's stint as head coach of Rajasthan Royals (RR) has come to an end after just one season. In a statement on Saturday, the franchise said Dravid had been offered a broader position within the set-up, but he chose not to take it.

"Head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026," the statement said. "Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise.

"As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise."

Dravid was central to RR's auction strategy as well as their retentions ahead of a fresh three-year cycle. The franchise retained Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer ahead of the season, which was marred by injuries to key players as well as an inability to cross the line in a number of close finishes.

Dravid had first joined RR as a player in 2011, and captained them for two seasons (2012 and 2013), before serving as team director and mentor in 2014 and 2015. His exit means at least two franchises - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) being the other - are without a head coach for IPL 2026. Last month, Chandrakant Pandit decided to leave KKR after overseeing the side to their first IPL title in ten years in 2024. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) too are in the midst of a support-staff rejig, having recently brought in B Arun as bowling consultant