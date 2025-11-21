Australia on the ropes after frenetic 19-wicket opening day

Australia 123 for 9 (Stokes 5-23) trail England 172 (Brook 52, Pope 46, Starc 7-58) by 49 runs

Living up to the hype after such a prolonged build-up, the first Ashes Test started in frenetic fashion with wild momentum swings as pace bowlers from both attacks dominated on a bouncy Perth Stadium surface.

By the end of a thoroughly entertaining opening day, England have amazingly finished with the edge after 19 wickets fell in front of 51,531 fans.

Stepping up in the absences of fellow quicks Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc had initially given Australia a sensational start to the series with career-best bowling figures of 7 for 58 as England were dismissed for just 172 in their first innings.

In the lead-up to the Test, Starc had stated his preference for series-openers to be played in Australia's traditional fortress of the Gabba, while he was also dubious about a Perth surface dubbed as a "green monster". Bowling consistently around 145kph/90mph, Starc relished a green-tinged surface he was able to find some extra zing off to tear through England's batting.

Learning from Starc's efforts, England's all-out pace attack hit back against a reshuffled Australia batting order after Usman Khawaja was unable to open having spent time off the field during England's innings with back stiffness.

After months of speculation over who would open, Marnus Labuschagne did end up partnering debutant Jake Weatherald, who at the start of the day had received his cap from David Warner.

Much like Nathan McSweeney a year ago against India on the same ground, Weatherald faced a baptism of fire and was trapped lbw by quick Jofra Archer to fall for a second-ball duck.

Jake Weatherald was blown off his feet by Jofra Archer to fall for a duck • Getty Images

Khawaja was still not able to bat by this point, meaning Steven Smith walked out at No. 3 for the first time in a Test since 2017. He had a torrid time, smacked on the elbow by a vicious short ball from Gus Atkinson that required medical attention.

Bowling at speeds around 150kph, Archer was a handful and he conjured awkward bounce that accounted for Labuschagne, who was also struck on the elbow and bowled.

Having copped another painful blow, Smith battled hard with 17 off 49 balls before edging a sharp delivery from Brydon Carse to second slip. Batting at No. 4 for just the second time in his Test career, Khawaja could do little against a rapid short delivery from Carse that grazed the bat handle and he was caught behind.

Feeling in much better spirits than he had earlier in the day, Ben Stokes finished with five wickets in his six-over spell, including Travis Head and Cameron Green - who had threatened with a 45-run partnership - in the shadows to cap England's remarkable rally.

There are eerie parallels to the corresponding India Test from 12 months ago when 17 wickets fell on the opening day. This surface did not appear to be quite as challenging, but sharp bounce and pace was evident with a slew of top-order batters falling caught behind the wicket.

Harry Brook was the only one to score a half-century • Getty Images

England's first attempts of unfurling their aggressive batting style on Australian soil did not go to plan after winning the toss. They did score at 5.3 runs per over but were bowled out in just 32.5 overs, capitulating to lose 5 for 12 in 18 deliveries by the drinks break of the second session.

It was the shortest innings of an Ashes Test since Trent Bridge 2015 when Australia were routed for 60 on the opening day. Three of England's top-six batters were caught behind the wicket - by the keeper or in the well-stocked cordon - in a mode of dismissal that has been common in Perth over the years, while the other three were beaten by pace.

England's fightback later in the day has vindicated their decision to go in with an all-out pace attack, with offspinner Shoaib Bashir missing out in a rarity when fit.

There had been an expectation that Australia would bat regardless of which side the coin landed, given Stokes' preference of bowling first. But he opted to follow the brief history of the ground, where batting first had proven advantageous before the surface cracked up later in the match.

Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett walked to the crease amid some jeers from Australian fans, who only just outnumbered their English counterparts in the terraces. Given the high drama over first deliveries of several previous Ashes series, there was a swirl of anticipation as Starc charged in with thundering clapping reverberating around the massive ground.

Steven Smith grimaces after being struck on the elbow by Gus Atkinson • Getty Images

Crawley, of course, had famously swatted Cummins for a boundary on the first delivery of the last Ashes series, but he blocked Starc into the off side in an anti-climax.

It didn't take long for drama to ensue with Crawley, who effectively collared Starc in the 2023 series, playing and missing on the third delivery before being unable to see out the opening over after edging to Khawaja at first slip.

There had been concerns over Crawley's ability to drive on a length in Perth and the shorter length from Starc undid him. While Starc was a handful from the jump, a nervous looking Scott Boland struggled with his lengths in his first red-ball match at Perth Stadium as Duckett pounced with several lovely drives down the ground.

After a strong hit-out in the Lilac Hill warm-up cemented his No. 3 spot, Ollie Pope underlined his confidence with several crisp punches down the ground, striking the right mix of balance and aggression.

The runs flowed despite the outfield being particularly sluggish after a Metallica concert was held on the ground just three weeks ago. Even though he cruised at run-a-ball pace, Duckett was never at ease against Starc and on 21 was beaten by pace to fall lbw after an unsuccessful review.

Joe Root arrived at the crease in the ninth over, with a tough task ahead to produce an elusive century in Australia. But Starc was on a roll and had Root turned inside out to nick to third slip with a cracking delivery that pitched on leg and nipped across. It was Starc's 100th Ashes wicket and his celebration was fitting.

To that stage, Starc had the figures of 3 for 10 from five overs, but Harry Brook was undaunted in his first Test innings in Australia as he unfurled trademark cavalier shots, some of which failed to connect.

Brook and Pope combined for a brisk 55-run partnership to steady the ship briefly for England. Starc was playing a lone-hand amid Boland's struggles, while debutant Brendan Doggett , who came on first change just before the drinks break, bowled sharper than his pace in the 130s suggested.

Ben Stokes holds the ball aloft after claiming a five-for • Getty Images

Pope appeared to be cruising to his first half-century in Australia before being trapped by a full delivery on leg stump from Green, who proved his fitness in his return to Test bowling since March 2024.

There was the expectation that batting would be easier after the lunch break and Brook wasted no time by flaying a hapless Boland for six over extra cover that had spectators ducking.

But Starc's momentum was not halted by the interval and he rattled the stumps of Stokes with a cracking delivery that nipped back through the gate as Stokes dropped to one knee in disbelief. It was the tenth time Starc has dismissed Stokes in Tests, heightening the burden on Brook who punched his way to a half-century off 58 balls with the Australian bowlers resisting bowling short.

But Brook soon walked off after gloving a short delivery from Doggett, who had only appealed half-heartedly before being swamped by his team-mates in a memorable first-Test-wicket celebration.

Doggett, who had earlier received his cap from Boland and his former South Australia coach Jason Gillespie, also dismissed Carse with a short ball as England collapsed.