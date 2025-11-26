Food charities benefit from Perth Test catering surplus

Australia's two-day victory in the first Ashes Test at Perth has led to a record donation of surplus catering supplies to Western Australia's leading food rescue service.

More than 51,000 spectators had attended the opening day of the series, and according to The Guardian, 20 pallets of fruit and vegetables, four pallets of sandwiches and salads, two pallets of bread and four pallets of milk and dairy, totalling hundreds of kilos, were donated to OZHarvest after the match, making it the single biggest single donation ever received in Western Australia.

"Every effort has been made to maximise food recovery," Mike McKenna, Optus Stadium's chief executive, said. "Our chefs are busy turning about 450kg of sliced tomatoes into passata, some of the excess milk will become white sauce and lemon wedges preserved for future use. Being able to support those in need is really a silver lining for the stadium team."

WA's deputy premier, Rita Saffioti, said the move was "community spirit at its best", adding that the redistribution of the supplies would aid charities, schools, women's refuges and individuals in need across Perth.

England's capitulation on the second day, following a ten-wicket haul for Mitchell Starc and a stunning 69-ball hundred from Travis Head, left Cricket Australia with a $4 million shortfall for the Test, even allowing for the cost savings in not having to open the stadium for the final three days.