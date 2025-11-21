Live Report - Pope starting to settle after nervy start

Live
Pope starting to settle after nervy start
Matt Roller has kept at eye on Ollie Pope's start:
Ollie Pope’s spot at No. 3 has been under huge scrutiny over the past 12 months but he has been England’s most assured batter this morning. There have been a few nervy moments early on – squeezing his first ball past gully for three, chopping his third to second slip on the bounce, and being worked over in Brendan Doggett’s first over – but he has also played several crisp punches down the ground, and a couple of strong cuts. This is already his highest score in Australia (previously 35 on the first day of the 2021-22 series) and he looks well-placed for a first Ashes half-century at the 11th attempt.
First over Ashes history
Sampath Bandarupalli has dug out the wickets in the opening over of an Ashes series:
Stan Worthington off Ernie McCormick, Brisbane, 1936 (1st ball)
Jack Moroney off Trevor Bailey, Brisbane, 1950 (4th ball)
Gary Cosier - Run Out, Brisbane, 1978 (5th ball)
Andrew Strauss off Ben Hilfenhaus, Brisbane, 2010 (3rd ball)
Rory Burns off Mitchell Starc, Brisbane, 2021 (1st ball)
Zak Crawley off Mitchell Starc, Perth, 2025 (6th ball)
Starc bowled the first over of an Ashes series for the fourth time today, the most by any bowler. Jack Gregory and Dennis Lillee done it three times each.
Starc takes 100th Ashes wicket
W
3
4
1
W
3
Mitchell Starc is a marvel. Australia's ironman continues to prove he is indefatigable. The only one of the big three fit and standing at the start of the series, with 100 Tests and 400 wickets to his name, edging towards his 36th birthday, all the predictions of age finally catching up with him continue to get left in a wake of 140kph wicket-taking rockets. He now has 100 of his 400 against England. His 100th and his third wicket of the morning was easily his best. After removing Crawley and Duckett via the help of some batter error, he bowled a peach to England's best player Joe Root. 142.8kph, pitching on leg and nipping across, he turned Root around like a pretzel as he tried to push onside only to edge it to the safe hands of Marnus Labuschagne at third slip. Starc is making a statement in the absence of Cummins and Hazlewood. He is the man England need to see off and they have failed to do so thus far.
Duckett wastes a start, burns a review
Ben Duckett looked sharp. He looms as a key player for England given how important England's openers were to their last Ashes victory in Australia in 2010-11. His movements against Scott Boland were particularly impressive. Boland missed his lengths but Duckett never missed, driving him down the ground consistently. But he looked far less assured against Mitchell Starc and paid the price, missing a relatively straight half-volley on leg to be trapped lbw. Duckett took a review with him for good measure. England's start has been skittish. The pitch looks good for batting. They wouldn't want to waste it.
Bazball continues to bash Boland
Former England captain Michael Atherton wrote pre-series that Scott Boland will hold no fears for England based off what they did to him in 2023. Australia felt his record in Australia meant he would be a different proposition. But he has never played first-class cricket at Perth Stadium and he has got his lengths horribly wrong in the opening spell. Ben Duckett has driven him time and again when he has strayed full. Boland has only beaten the bat a handful of times and has switched from around the wicket to over multiple times. He's conceded 23 runs from his first 18 deliveries.
Starc does it again
Deja vu anyone? It wasn't quite first ball but Mitchell Starc strikes in the opening over of a home Ashes again. First ball Zak Crawley defended in an anticlimax. He played a wild drive and missed a half volley. Sixth ball of the over he flashed again on the up and nicked to Usman Khawaja who clutched it to his abdomen after initially juggling it. It was an excellent delivery from Starc, gripping it with the angled seam to get the angle away and the length was perfect. But driving that length in Perth is just not a high percentage play.
Matt Roller notes the stark contrast in the Starc versus Crawley match-up to 2023.
Starc to Crawley in 2023: 125 balls, 114 runs, 1 dismissal Starc to Crawley in 2025-26: 6 balls, 0 runs, 1 dismissal
Around the Wicket Ashes Preview
Toss - England elect to bat first
Ben Stokes pulls a surprise and elects to bat first. They have gone with history at the ground. All five Tests here have been won by the side batting first. The teams are as expected.
Australia: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett
England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Here's Matt Roller on England's decision to leave out Shoaib Bashir: "It has been signposted for a while but England’s decision to pick an all-seam attack is significant. They have invested heavily in Shoaib Bashir, selecting him in 19 out of 20 Tests between his debut and the Lord’s Test against India in July, but have decided that conditions in Perth won’t suit him. The previous five Tests at this venue have seen Nathan Lyon take 29 wickets, visiting spinners have only managed eight between them.It is only the third time since Ben Stokes took over that England have gone in without a frontline spinner, and they lost the previous two. But this balance should allow Stokes to use his quicks in shorter bursts, which is particularly relevant to Mark Wood. Wood hasn't played a Test match since last August after elbow and knee injuries, and reported hamstring soreness after eight overs in last week's tour match at Lilac Hill."
Doggett and Boland make history
There have only been two Australian men with indigenous heritage to play Test cricket for Australia. Both of them, Jason Gillespie and Scott Boland, have presented the third member of their exclusive club Brendan Doggett with Test cap 472. It will be the first time Australia will have two indigenous men in the same XI. It's a full circle moment for Boland and Doggett who opened the bowling together for Australia's Aboriginal XI on the 2018 tour of England that celebrated the 150th anniversary of the first Australian Aboriginal team to tour England in 1868.
Meanwhile, David Warner has presented Jake Weatherald with cap No.473. It is a passing of the baton of sorts given Weatherald is the most similar player to Warner to debut since Warner retired. But Weatherald is also the sixth different opening partner Usman Khawaja has had since Warner finished. Australia will want to lock that revolving door for the remainder of this series.
It's finally here. After all the talk in the build-up, day one of the Ashes is about to get underway in Perth. The pitch has plenty of grass but it looks firm underneath. Should be very good for batting on day two. The weather is glorious today but there are some showers in the predictions for the weekend. Huge crowd expected. The members is already filling up. It will be a record crowd at this venue for Test cricket. Well over 50,000 expected.
In team news, Mark Wood is marking his run so England are set to play an all seam attack and Shoaib Bashir misses out. This is Nathan Lyon's favourite Test ground in Australia. He's the leading wicket taker here with 29 wickets at 20.86.
Australia will hand out two new caps today to Brendan Doggett and Jake Weatherald. The cap presentation is not far away.
