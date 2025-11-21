Live Report - Pope starting to settle after nervy start

Mitchell Starc is a marvel. Australia's ironman continues to prove he is indefatigable. The only one of the big three fit and standing at the start of the series, with 100 Tests and 400 wickets to his name, edging towards his 36th birthday, all the predictions of age finally catching up with him continue to get left in a wake of 140kph wicket-taking rockets. He now has 100 of his 400 against England. His 100th and his third wicket of the morning was easily his best. After removing Crawley and Duckett via the help of some batter error, he bowled a peach to England's best player Joe Root. 142.8kph, pitching on leg and nipping across, he turned Root around like a pretzel as he tried to push onside only to edge it to the safe hands of Marnus Labuschagne at third slip. Starc is making a statement in the absence of Cummins and Hazlewood. He is the man England need to see off and they have failed to do so thus far.