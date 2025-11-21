Khawaja not allowed to open as England collapse forces hasty changes

Usman Khawaja was unable to open for Australia after ill-timed decision to leave the field ahead of England's first innings collapse in Perth on the opening day of the Ashes.

After months of debate about Australia's batting order and the selectors decision to reinstate Marnus Labuschagne at No.3, he was forced to open anyway alongside debutant Jake Weatherald after Khawaja spent the last three overs of England's innings off the field as they lost 5 for 20 in 23 balls to be bowled out for just 172.

Khawaja, 38, had left the field several times in the first three hours of play and exited again with the score at 152 for 5 after 29 overs. It is understood Khawaja went off to do some stretching.

England then collapsed and it left stand-in captain Steven Smith calling for Khawaja to come back onto the field. Khawaja eventually did return to the field for the end of the innings but according to ICC rules had not returned for the equal amount of time he had been off and therefor was ineligible to open the batting.

It meant Weatherald faced the first over from Jofra Archer, although he may have done so anyway. Weatherald had not faced the first ball of an innings in each of his last 20 first-class innings before his Test debut, during a run of form that saw him earn his first Test cap.

He was trapped lbw second ball by a searing full delivery from Archer that knocked him off his feet. His duck mirrored that of Nathan McSweeney's on Test debut for Australia when opening against India at the same ground 12 months ago in very similar circumstances.

It also meant Smith walked out at No. 3 for the first time in a Test since 2017, although he had opened alongside in four Tests in early 2024 before returning to his preferred No. 4.