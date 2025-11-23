Balbirnie: 'Curtis can be proud of his work'

The visitors batted 59.3 overs on Sunday, holding Bangladesh up till almost the tea break, when Hasan Murad removed Hoey and Matthew Humphreys with successive deliveries. Nobody could remove Campher though. He made an unbeaten 71 having faced the greatest number of balls by an Ireland batter in the fourth innings of a Test match (259). Hoey was second on the list with 104.

"[Curtis Campher] is someone that is hard to get out when he is in his bubble," Balbirnie said. "He is very determined not to get out even when he is in the nets. He has such a strong defense, he showed that today."

Bangladesh were pushed to a little bit of an extreme, bowling 100 overs for the first time in the fourth innings at Shere Bangla National stadium. Campher played a big part in that.

"If he puts his mind to it, he can do it," Balbirnie said. "It is a shame that no one from the top and middle order could hang around for long enough. I think the batters showed fight today, to bat till just before tea on the fifth day. We were behind the game a lot. Bangladesh deserved to win the series 2-0."

Balbirnie also talked about Hoey and his recently-developed skillset as an allrounder: "I play with Gavin in club cricket in Dublin. I have known him since he was a kid. His dad was an Irish international in the 1990s. He was a legspinner as well. I think [Hoey] has only been bowling legspin since [Covid] lockdown, so it's been five years. He was a seam bowler [earlier].

Andy Balbirnie was candid about Ireland's inability to bat for long periods • ECB/Getty Images

"So to have that skillset in this short time is really impressive. He will get better and better from experiences like this. We have to make sure that he gets enough overs under his belt. We need to have our spinners develop consistency so that we do well in these conditions."

Ireland had some hope of batting the day out and coming away with a draw. "[There were expectations] probably just before Murad took the two wickets," Balbirnie said. "There was a small bit of excitement in the dressing room at that drinks break. Credit to the Bangladesh spinners. They don't miss their line and length too often. They test batters a lot. The two wickets in two balls put an end to that [hope] pretty quickly. It was an enthralling day's play. I think Curtis can be proud of his work today."

The fact that the Test match stretched to the fifth day was also a tribute to the type of pitch prepared for the encounter. "A lot of us had seen the West Indies ODI series. We were a bit nervous coming here," Balbirnie said, referring to pitches that had, on one occasion, witnessed fifty overs of spin in the first innings. "When we arrived, we thought [the pitch] would break up quickly, but it held together. There was turn, but it wasn't every ball. It was a good cricket wicket. I thought it was a pretty fair wicket. We had two good wickets over the two Tests."

Balbirnie was also candid about what Ireland hoped for from the series. "We had won three Tests in a row before coming here, so there was confidence in the group," he said. "We had to manage our expectations. You are coming to places that have experienced cricketers.