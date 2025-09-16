PCB to take 'final decision' on Asia Cup withdrawal by Wednesday

The PCB says it will take a final decision on whether to withdraw from the Asia Cup on Wednesday. A statement from the board issued at midnight stated that "consultations were underway" concerning Pakistan's continuing participation in the tournament, where they are scheduled to play a must-win game against the UAE on Wednesday evening. "The decision will be taken keeping in mind the interest of Pakistan," the statement concluded.

While the PCB has not officially stated why the team is not doing their press conference, it is believed to be because of their continuing unhappiness with the ICC match referee Andy Pycroft , whom the PCB demanded be removed from the remainder of the Asia Cup . The PCB blamed Pycroft following the conclusion of Sunday's clash between India and Pakistan, during which the Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistanis at the toss and at the end of the game. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation in protest, though the coach Mike Hesson did appear at the post-game press conference.

The PCB claims Pycroft had told Agha that there would be no handshakes at the toss, which it argues is in contravention to MCC laws. In the complaint to the ICC general manager Wasim Khan, the PCB said Pycroft's actions had violated the MCC's laws and were contrary to the spirit of cricket, and insisted that he be removed from the remaining Asia Cup fixtures. There were also reports, though not formally stated by either the PCB or its chairman Mohsin Naqvi - who has directly criticised both Pycroft and the Indian team - that Pakistan were considering withdrawing from the tournament if this demand was not met.

It is unclear whether the ICC has responded to the PCB's request - and an official has said it is unlikely the ICC agrees, given the precedent that might set - but, as things stand, Pycroft remains on the roster to be match referee for Pakistan's clash against the UAE. It is a must-win game for both sides, with the loser eliminated from the Asia Cup.

The ICC has not commented on whether Pycroft did instruct the captains not to greet each other at the toss, though it is standard ICC practice to not comment publicly on matters involving match officials. Pycroft is one of two match referees at the Asia Cup - Richie Richardson being the other - and officiated the game between Hong Kong and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Monday.

Sunday's fixture was the first meeting between the two teams since India and Pakistan exchanged cross-border hostilities in May, and uncertainty had surrounded the match in the intervening months, with several calls for India to boycott it. Clarity only emerged when the Indian government made public its official policy for sporting engagements with Pakistan, green-lighting meetings in multilateral events while refusing to engage in bilateral contests.