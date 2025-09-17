Shaheen Afridi's cameo drags Pakistan to 146
Siddique and Simranjeet picked up seven wickets between them for UAE
Pakistan 146 for 9 (Fakhar 50, Shaheen 29*, Siddique 4-18, Simranjeet 3-26) vs UAE
UAE fast bowler Junaid Siddique picked up 4 for 18 while left-arm spinner Simranjeet Singh took three wickets to restrict Pakistan to 146 for 9 in a must-win game for both teams in the Asia Cup.
That Pakistan reached 146 for 9 was down to Shaheen Afridi's late burst: he thrashed an unbeaten 29 off 14 balls, including two fours and six in the last over.
The start of the match was delayed by an hour. PCB cleared the Pakistan team to play after the board claimed that match referee Pycroft had apologised to their players for his actions during the India-Pakistan game on Sunday.
Siddique vindicated UAE's decision to bowl first on a grassy surface by sending Saim Ayub back for a third consecutive duck. Sahibzada Farhan survived an lbw appeal, which was overturned on DRS but fell soon after top-edging a pull to long leg as Pakistan slipped to 9 for 2 in three overs.
Fakhar Zaman and Salman Agha had the most profitable stand for Pakistan, adding 61 off 50 balls for the third wicket. Fakhar was the aggressor in the partnership as he smashed offspinner Dhruv Parashar for back-to-back sixes, reaching his half-century off 35 balls.
Pakistan, however, lost wickets regularly. Agha, looking to go inside-out over covers, sliced Parashar to deep cover before Simranjeet picked up two wickets in an over. Fakhar fell soon after his half-century, caught off a leading edge at short extra cover, while Hasan Nawaz was trapped lbw. Siddique picked up his third wicket when he dismissed Mohammad Nawaz and then removed Haris with a legcutter.