Shaheen Afridi's cameo drags Pakistan to 146

Pakistan 146 for 9 (Fakhar 50, Shaheen 29*, Siddique 4-18, Simranjeet 3-26) vs UAE



That Pakistan reached 146 for 9 was down to Shaheen Afridi's late burst: he thrashed an unbeaten 29 off 14 balls, including two fours and six in the last over.

The start of the match was delayed by an hour. PCB cleared the Pakistan team to play after the board claimed that match referee Pycroft had apologised to their players for his actions during the India-Pakistan game on Sunday.

Siddique vindicated UAE's decision to bowl first on a grassy surface by sending Saim Ayub back for a third consecutive duck. Sahibzada Farhan survived an lbw appeal, which was overturned on DRS but fell soon after top-edging a pull to long leg as Pakistan slipped to 9 for 2 in three overs.

Fakhar Zaman and Salman Agha had the most profitable stand for Pakistan, adding 61 off 50 balls for the third wicket. Fakhar was the aggressor in the partnership as he smashed offspinner Dhruv Parashar for back-to-back sixes, reaching his half-century off 35 balls.