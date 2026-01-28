WPL 2026 scenarios - Two of GG, MI and DC likely to make the playoffs

Only three matches remain in the league phase of WPL 2026, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the only team to have confirmed their place in the playoffs. The remaining four teams are all in contention for the other two playoff spots.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Points 10, NRR 0.947 Remaining game: UPW (Jan 29)



RCB look firm to finish as table-toppers despite following up five successive wins with back-to-back defeats. Richa Ghosh's 90-run knock against Mumbai Indians on Monday ensured RCB lost by only 15 runs.

Gujarat Giants, the only team with a chance to reach ten points, are about 160 runs behind RCB on net run rate. Only a defeat by a record margin for RCB against UP Warriorz, or such a win for GG against MI, will push RCB down to second and make them play the Eliminator.

Gujarat Giants - Points 8, NRR -0.271 Remaining game: MI (Jan 30)



GG are second on the points table with eight points, but their playoff qualification isn't certain yet. Their last match, against MI, could script their exit, and, at the same time, give them a chance to top the table.

A win, by any margin, will take GG to the playoffs, but one by a record margin could see them play the WPL final for the first time - but only if RCB lose to UPW.

However, even a narrow loss against MI could mark the end of GG's campaign on Friday itself if UPW would have defeated RCB by even a decent margin by then. GG will finish fourth if DC later beat UPW, or if UPW reach eight points with two convincing wins. GG are ahead of UPW by about 55 runs on net run rate, but behind DC by only 15.

Mumbai Indians - Points 6, NRR 0.146 Remaining game: GG (Jan 30)



The two-time champions of the WPL wouldn't need a lot to stress over their playoff qualification. MI will play the Eliminator if they claim two points from their last game against GG, regardless of the margin. MI have a spotless 8-0 record against GG in the WPL, and will fancy their chances ahead of a must-win game.

MI will finish higher than GG if they beat them on Friday, as they already have a better run rate. Only one of DC or UPW can get to eight points. And if either of them manage to overtake MI on net run rate, then whichever of the two teams finishes on eight points would end as second by pushing GG out of the top three and thus ensuring MI finish third.

MI can afford to lose to GG on Friday, but only if RCB beat UPW on Thursday. MI, later, would hope UPW beat DC on Sunday, but not by a large margin. MI are currently ahead of UPW by more than 110 runs on net run rate, which gives the defending champions enough cushion in this scenario.

Delhi Capitals - Points 6, NRR -0.164 Remaining game: UPW (Feb 1)



DC will face a virtual knockout-like situation on Sunday against UPW. A win in that fixture will take them to the playoffs, irrespective of their win margin, as their net run rate is already higher than GG, who are already on eight points.

A defeat, however, might not end their campaign, but only if RCB defeat UPW, and MI lose to GG by a big margin, before DC face UPW in the last league game of the season.

DC will then remain on six points, along with MI and UPW. So the team with the highest net run rate among the three will go ahead. DC are better placed than UPW on net run rate, by about 70 runs, but are over 40 runs behind MI.

UP Warriorz - Points 4, NRR -0.769 Remaining games: RCB (Jan 29), and DC (Feb 1)



UPW, currently at the bottom of the table, also have the worst net run rate among all teams. It will play a key role in their qualification chances, as two or more teams in contention could end up with equal points.

UPW have to win their remaining two games. Even then, it won't be easy for them to qualify due to their net run rate. UPW will need to boost their net run rate to narrow the gap of about 55 runs between them and GG, or hope GG defeat MI on Friday.