USA's Aaron Jones charged for breaching CWI and ICC's anti-corruption code
USA batter has been suspended from all cricket and has 14 days to respond to the charges
USA batter Aaron Jones has been charged by the ICC with five breaches of the Anti-Corruption Code and suspended from playing all cricket with immediate effect. He has 14 days to respond to the charges.
Jones, 31, was part of a group of 18 USA players in a training camp in Sri Lanka ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. USA have not named their squad for the tournament as yet but it is expected that they will pick 15 from those who are at the training camp. Jones is now ineligible for selection.
The ICC said the charges against Jones were related predominantly to his participation in the 2023-24 Bim10 tournament in Barbados, which falls under the jurisdiction of Cricket West Indies (CWI), but there were two charges related to international matches as well.
The ICC said in a statement that Jones was charged with the following:
- Breach of Article 2.1.1 of the CWI Code - Fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the Bim10 tournament in 2023/24 (or attempting to do so).
The ICC statement also said the charges against Jones were "part of a wider investigation which is likely to result in further charges being issued against other participants in due course."
Jones played 52 ODIs and 48 T20Is for USA after making his international debut in 2019. In the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, he made a match-winning 94 off 40 balls against Canada and an unbeaten 36 off 26 balls in a famous victory against Pakistan. Jones has also played in T20 franchise leagues such as the CPL, MLC and BPL; he hasn't played an international match since April 2025.