USA's Aaron Jones charged for breaching CWI and ICC's anti-corruption code

USA batter Aaron Jones has been charged by the ICC with five breaches of the Anti-Corruption Code and suspended from playing all cricket with immediate effect. He has 14 days to respond to the charges.

Jones, 31, was part of a group of 18 USA players in a training camp in Sri Lanka ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup . USA have not named their squad for the tournament as yet but it is expected that they will pick 15 from those who are at the training camp. Jones is now ineligible for selection.

The ICC said the charges against Jones were related predominantly to his participation in the 2023-24 Bim10 tournament in Barbados, which falls under the jurisdiction of Cricket West Indies (CWI), but there were two charges related to international matches as well.

The ICC said in a statement that Jones was charged with the following:

Breach of Article 2.1.1 of the CWI Code - Fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the Bim10 tournament in 2023/24 (or attempting to do so).

Breach of Article 2.4.2 of the CWI Code - Failing to disclose to Cricket West Indies details of any approaches or invitations to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of the CWI Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the CWI Code - Failing or refusing to cooperate with a reasonable investigation carried out by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (or his/her designee) in relation to possible offences under the CWI Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the ICC Code - Failing to disclose to the ICC ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the ICC Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.7 of the ICC Code - Obstructing the ACU's investigation into possible Corrupt Conduct by concealing and/or tampering with information that may have been relevant to the investigation, or which may have constituted evidence or led to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct.

The ICC statement also said the charges against Jones were "part of a wider investigation which is likely to result in further charges being issued against other participants in due course."