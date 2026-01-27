Stats - Harry Brook makes a late entrance in style
Stats highlights from the third ODI between Sri Lanka and England
357 for 3 England's total in the third ODI is their highest against Sri Lanka in men's ODIs, surpassing the 333 for 9 in a 60-over game at Taunton during the 1983 World Cup. It was also the first time that England scored more than 300 in Sri Lanka.
12 Number of consecutive bilateral ODI series without a defeat for Sri Lanka at home before their 2-1 loss to England. Their previous home series defeat was against India in 2021. Only two teams had longer unbeaten home streaks in men's ODIs: 17 for South Africa between 2002 and 2009, and 13 for India between 1988 and 2000.
136 not out Harry Brook's score is the second highest for England against Sri Lanka in men's ODIs. Jason Roy's 162 at The Oval in 2016 is the highest.
Brook's 136 is also the highest score for England in Sri Lanka, bettering 119 by Marcus Trescothick against Zimbabwe in 2002 and Moeen Ali against Sri Lanka in 2014.
1 Number of players with a score higher than Brook's 136* after beginning their innings after the 30th over in a men's ODI. AB de Villiers scored 149 after coming to bat in the 39th over against West Indies in 2015; Brook came to bat in the 32nd over on Tuesday.
98 Runs Brook scored off just 34 balls in the last eight overs of England's innings. Only one batter had scored more runs in the last eight overs of a men's ODI innings - 101 by Buttler against Pakistan in 2015 (where ball-by-ball data is available).
57 Number of balls Brook needed to complete his hundred, the second fastest in a men's ODI in Sri Lanka. The fastest is Shahid Afridi, off 53 balls against Bangladesh in Dambulla during the 2010 Asia Cup. It is also the fastest hundred for England against Sri Lanka in men's ODIs, surpassing Jos Buttler's 61-ball ton at Lord's in 2014.
9 Sixes Brook hit during his unbeaten 136 - the most by any batter in a men's ODI in Sri Lanka.
191* Partnership for the fourth wicket between Brook and Joe Root, the highest for England in Asia for any wicket in men's ODIs. It is also the second highest for England against Sri Lanka in men's ODIs.
1 Number of instances of England bowling 30 or more overs of spin in a men's ODI prior to this series against Sri Lanka. They bowled 36 overs of spin against Pakistan in Sharjah in 1985, a mark they exceeded twice in Colombo in the space of three days - 40.3 overs of spin in the second ODI and 37 overs in the third ODI. They also bowled 33 overs of spin in the first match of this series.
104 for 3 Sri Lanka's total in the first ten overs on Tuesday is their second highest total in this phase in men's ODIs since 2002. Their highest is 133 for 0 also against England at Leeds in 2006.
661 Runs scored by Sri Lanka and England on Tuesday - the second highest aggregate in a men's ODI in Sri Lanka. The highest is 720 between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Pallekele in 2024
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo