Akash Deep, Arshdeep likely out of fourth Test; Kamboj called-up as cover

While Arshdeep hurt his bowling hand in his follow through during a training session in Beckenham on Thursday, Akash Deep has picked up a groin niggle. The fourth Test, which starts on July 23 at Old Trafford, is vital for both teams as India could either draw level with England or lose the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, in case there is a result.

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had pointed out on Thursday that Arshdeep's injury would impact India's planning, and the team's concerns have now deepened with doubts over Akash Deep. The right-arm quick played a key role in India drawing level in Birmingham with a 10-wicket match haul. In the next Test at Lord's , he picked up just one wicket, struggling to find rhythm from the Pavilion End. He also walked off the field on the fourth afternoon to get some treatment, though it could not confirmed at the time what the issue was.

At training in Beckenham, Akash Deep did not bowl or bat, but did fitness drills under the observation of trainer Adrian Le Roux. Whether the injuries are serious or not will only be known by Monday when India will have a media briefing, but both Akash Deep and Arshdeep travelled to Manchester from London on Saturday.

Arshdeep Singh has suffered an injury to his bowling hand • Bipin Patel

As he started to bowl at training, Arshdeep, who is still uncapped in Tests, was heard saying: "I'll bowl a lot today, cover all the work of a week, and then go and shop." A little while later, though, he walked out and had his bowling hand taped. It could not be ascertained if he has received stitches, but Arshdeep would have counted himself in contention for the Old Trafford Test in case Akash Deep was ruled out.

India now find themselves in a tight spot, and the question of Jasprit Bumrah's participation in Manchester becomes more critical. Ten Doeschate had admitted that, with the with the series on the line, India would be "leaning towards" playing Bumrah in the fourth Test, but his selection would come down to several other factors including the weather in Manchester and the fitness of the other bowlers.

Mohammed Siraj, the only India fast bowler to have played all three Tests in this series, has already bowled the most overs for the visitors and ten Doeschate said his workload would need to be carefully managed too. Prasidh Krishna, who played the first two Tests, is the other specialist fast bowler in the squad, apart from the bowling allrounder Shardul Thakur who played the first Test in Leeds.

Kamboj, 24, is a stocky right-arm fast bowler who can be skiddy as well as hit the deck hard on occasion. He was part of the India A squad that played two unofficial Tests prior to the England Test series and picked up four wickets in the second match in Northampton, including twin strikes in one over in the second innings. Prior to that, Kamboj also shared an unbroken 149-run stand with Tanush Kotian in the same match, which ended in a draw.