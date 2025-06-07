Hayley Matthews out of third ODI against England with shoulder injury

The precautionary move to prevent further aggravation of the problem comes after Matthews visited a specialist in London on Thursday. With the series already lost, West Indies also have an eye on their upcoming home series against South Africa, which starts with an ODI in Barbados next Wednesday.

"It's unfortunate Hayley's picked up an injury and she won't be available for the last ODI here in England," West Indies head coach, Shane Deitz, said. "She's played a lot of cricket over the past few years and obviously injuries are part of being an elite level athlete in all sports.

"We will miss her greatly on and off the field, but there's a great opportunity for other players to step up as Realeanna Grimmond did in the second ODI. She stepped up in Hayley's role and played a great innings so it's a great opportunity for other players to be able to fill the void that Hayley leaves with bat and ball and leadership on the field.

"The medical team are looking at options now for what's best for her long-term future to get her body 100 percent right and continue her fantastic career."

Matthews was named Player of the Series during the T20I leg of their tour, despite a 3-0 defeat for her side. She added an innings of 48 in the first ODI, as West Indies went down by 108 runs, and then watched from the sidelines as England took an unassailable lead with a 143-run victory in the second game.