'I am always prepared' - free of IPL shackles, Dube the bowler makes an impact

In a way, this limitation has been a factor in Dube's hunger to contribute with the ball, and continue to upgrade his skill sets. To that end, the work he has put in at training, especially with his bowling, has been noticeable.

On Wednesday, India didn't need to hand Dube the ball. Suryakumar Yadav did, and Dube picked up three wickets across two overs. There was a seam-up that nipped away to nick off Asif Khan, a nip-backer that trapped Dhruv Parashar, and a slower delivery that had Junaid Siddique slogging to mid-on.

"The captain and the coach told me earlier itself that I will bowl [at the Asia Cup] and that they are confident about me," Dube said at the press conference after India's demolition of UAE . "My bowling coach [ Morne Morkel ] has told me a lot of things. I was preparing for this for a long time, that I will get an opportunity to bowl and when it comes, I'll be ready. What happened today is because of that preparation."

Dube admitted that while his role with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL has largely been that of a power-hitter, he has used the time away to gather plenty of bowling miles. Even if it doesn't instantly result in him bowling as many overs as he would like to.

"The answer lies in your question itself," Dube said when asked about the Impact Player rule. "The scheme of an allrounder has been reduced. Because of that, in the IPL, there wasn't a necessity for me to bowl. But, from my side, I was always prepared. Every match, I was ready to bowl. I was working really hard before the IPL also. I spent two months working on my fitness and bowling."

That effort seems to be paying off. Dube credited Morkel for fine-tuning his action and approach. The two have been in each other's ears constantly at training. Two days ago, Morkel had even stated the importance of having someone of Dube's abilities prep in a manner that gives him the confidence to bowl in pressure situations.

"Our coach has said something that has always been in my heart and mind: that whenever you go on the ground, whenever you represent your country, you have a chance to do something big for the country" Shivam Dube

"At the England series [in January-February], he told me a few things," Dube said. "He told me to bowl from outside [wider of the crease] and to bowl slower [from a certain angle]. I have been working on that for a long time. He told me a few things about my bowling run-up too. Because of those two-three things, my bowling is getting better. My pace is also improving and I am getting confidence.

"Today's start was very important. As an allrounder, I am always prepared for four overs of bowling. Whenever I get an opportunity to bowl three-four overs, I am ready for it. I will try and do what the team needs."

There aren't just bowling tweaks that Dube has been working on. Between IPL 2025 and now, he has worked a lot on his batting too, back at home in Mumbai. One of the aspects he identified was working on improving against the short ball bowled at high pace and into his body. The Asia Cup opener was his first competitive outing since the IPL ended in May (barring three middling games at the Mumbai T20 League where he captained ARCS Andheri).

"About my batting, I was thinking of adding some of the shots," he said of his tailored training. "Yes, I can hit in certain areas. But certain bowlers are there who come on me with the short balls and all. I worked [on that] in the IPL. And even after IPL, I have been working on some extra shots that I can bring to the Indian team. And yes, I was working on my fitness because I knew that if I become fitter, then I can bowl four overs or whatever the team requires."

Dube's selection in India's XI against UAE reflected the team management's emphasis on extending the batting depth till No. 8 - a call that, in turn, makes his ability to deliver with the ball even more crucial. Dube revealed that there had been a lot of learning from the coaches and off Hardik Pandya, who isn't exactly like-for-like but someone whose experience he's been more than happy to dip into.

"Hardik is someone from whom I always learn," Dube said. "He is like a brother to me. As a cricketer, he has a lot of experience in international cricket and IPL. So I feel I have a lot to learn from him with regards to both batting and bowling. I have never thought about comparison. I just thought I should get something from him with which I can improve myself."

Asked to talk about the quality of India's opponents in their opening game, Dube was sympathetic, especially the UAE batters' inability to handled the quality of India's spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

"I can't say whether they were able to pick or not... I'm not going to say they [UAE batters] are not of the same class," Dube said. "I will never say that to any opponent because I feel it doesn't send out a good message. Yes, they [Kuldeep and Varun] are mystery bowlers. Even I am not able to pick them up sometimes [in the nets]. So there is nothing in that."

It was only when Dube was inevitably asked about the next game, against Pakistan, that he chose to be slightly more guarded. "Whether it's a match with UAE or Pakistan, it's important for me when I go on the ground and for my team that... our coach has said something that has always been in my heart and mind: that whenever you go on the ground, whenever you represent your country, you have a chance to do something big for the country.