Kuldeep bags four as India demolish UAE in 17.4 overs

India 60 for 1 (Abhishek 30, Gill 20*) beat UAE 57 (Sharafu 22, Kuldeep 4-7, Dube 3-4) by nine wickets

It took just 106 balls for India to begin their defence of the Asia Cup with the most comprehensive of wins. It took them just 79 balls to bowl UAE out, and just 27 to chase down their target.

UAE's 57 was the lowest total any team had achieved against India in T20Is. India's 4.3-over chase was their quickest in T20Is.

UAE came into this match on the back of encouraging displays against Pakistan and Afghanistan in the tri-series they recently hosted, but all that promise came to nothing against the relentless quality of India's bowling, with Kuldeep Yadav taking four wickets in no time to celebrate his return to action after a long tour of England spent entirely on the bench.

Thereafter, it was just a question of how quickly India would get to their target, and the answer - mostly delivered by their new opening combination of old buddies Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill - was a one-worder: very.

Batting depth, two wristspinners, and Samson

A lot of interest surrounded India's selection for this game, with particularly intense debate surrounding their wicketkeeper, bowling-attack composition, and No. 8. These were India's choices:

Gill displaced Sanju Samson from the opening position as expected, but Samson kept the keeping gloves ahead of Jitesh Sharma. India picked both their wristspinners, Kuldeep and Varun Chakravarthy, and picked the batting allrounder Shivam Dube to give them genuine depth until No. 8, but this meant they only had one specialist quick in Jasprit Bumrah.

Some of these choices were surprises. The bigger surprise, perhaps, was that India won the toss - after 15 straight toss losses across formats.

Bumrah bowls three in the powerplay

For the first time since 2019, Bumrah bowled three overs inside the powerplay in a T20I. He took one wicket, crashing through Alishan Sharafu's defences with a searing yorker, but also conceded four fours, three in one over to UAE captain Muhammad Waseem.

With Sharafu and Waseem hitting six fours and a six between them, UAE began well enough, scoring 41 for 2 in their powerplay. But they fell apart thereafter, losing their last eight wickets for the addition of just ten runs.

Kuldeep and Dube clean 'em up

To their credit, UAE did not let the loss of two powerplay wickets curb their intent, but on this day they kept losing wickets to low-percentage shots. And they kept losing wickets to Kuldeep in the ninth over - three of them, to be precise.

First, Rahul Chopra took on the large outfield at the Dubai International Stadium and the protected long-on boundary and holed out. Three balls later, Waseem was lbw, missing a sweep against a bowler whose stock ball, straightening into the right-hander from left-arm over, is stump-to-stump by design.

Kuldeep finished the over with a trademark wrong'un to bowl the left-handed Harshit Kaushik through the gate, and UAE were already five down.

India used six bowlers, and five of them ended up on the wickets column, with Bumrah - who bowled three overs in the powerplay, a rarity for him - Varun and Axar Patel taking one each.

Dube, playing ahead of a second frontline quick to give India batting depth until No. 8, bagged three with his medium-pace, which meant he had taken 5 for 15 in four overs in his last two T20Is. His first two T20Is, it has to be mentioned, since his bowling quality came under severe scrutiny following India's use of Harshit Rana as his concussion substitute against England in Pune.

Here, Dube couldn't help but pick up wickets even when India didn't want them. In his second over, a direct hit from Samson caught Junaid Siddique wandering out of his crease - a la Jonny Bairstow - after swinging at and missing a short ball. Siddique was given out stumped but India captain Suryakumar Yadav withdrew the appeal. Next ball, Siddique swung at and miscued a slower ball high in the air, and walked back, c Suryakumar b Dube.

Abhishek and Gill do (most of) the rest

They've been fast friends since the Under-14 level and might have been forgiven for wanting to take a bit of time savouring the feeling of opening together for India, but that was the last thing on the minds of Abhishek and Gill. They clattered 48 runs in just 3.4 overs before Abhishek fell, miscuing a hard-length ball from Siddique, and in that time they played a number of outrageous shots. The pick of them, perhaps, were a dancing flick for six by Gill off Mohammad Rohid, and a falling-away slap over long-off by Abhishek, off a short-of-length dart from the offspinner Kaushik.