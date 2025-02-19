Kuhnemann undergoes ICC testing, awaits fate on action

Matthew Kuhnemann is expected to learn his fate by the end of next week, after being put through intensive tests on his bowling action in Brisbane over the weekend.

Just a week after being reported during Australia's 2-0 Test series win in Sri Lanka, Kuhnemann has now completed tests on his suspect action.

"Matthew has completed the assessment which was performed at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane," CA said in a statement on Wednesday. "The ICC will make a determination in due course. Neither Cricket Australia nor Matthew will be making any public comment at this time."

The 28-year-old was put through his paces during a session that lasted more than one hour in Brisbane, asked to bowl at a similar speed and with similar revolutions to what he did in Galle.

International Cricket Council (ICC) experts watched on, with Kuhnemann wearing markers on his body and being surrounded by several high-speed cameras, and a 3D motion analysis system.

The results of those tests will be assessed over the next week, before a determination is made by the ICC on Kuhnemann's action. If he is found to extend his elbow by more than 15 degrees on his stock ball, Kuhnemann will be banned from bowling until he can prove he has remedied the issue.

Otherwise, the spinner will be cleared to continue bowling for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield and be available for Australia's tour of West Indies in June.

The ICC also has the power to determine if a bowler's action is only problematic on certain types of deliveries. In that case, a player would be able to continue bowling in matches without those variations until cleared.

Australia's players are no stranger to biomechanical testing, with high performance staff often using the same facilities to help streamline or improve the bowling actions of quicks.

Kuhnemann's test came as he was put on ice for Tasmania's Shield clash with South Australia this week , still battling the thumb injury he suffered in the BBL. He was, however, still able to get through the ICC testing given the injury is on his non-bowling hand.

Kuhnemann also played through the pain to be the leading wicket-taker of the Warne-Muralidaran Trophy with 16 wickets at 17.18 in the two Tests in Sri Lanka. It was after the second Test that Kuhnemann was told his action had been reported, for the first time in eight years of professional cricket.

Australia's players have backed Kuhnemann in the bid to have his action cleared, with stand-in captain Steven Smith expecting him to have no issue.

"It's come as a bit of a surprise to me," Smith, who captained Australia against Sri Lanka, said last Friday. "He has been playing for eight years in professional cricket and nothing has been said in that amount of time.