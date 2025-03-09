Lehmann and Scott lead South Australia to home Shield final

South Australia 283 (McSweeney 60, O'Neill 5-51, Boland 4-53) and 300 for 6 (Lehmann 105*, Scott 83, Hunt 66, Boland 3-69) beat Victoria 285 (Kellaway 79, Thornton 4-42, Buckingham 4-70) and 297 (Kellaway 77, Dixon 76, Scott 4-49) by six wickets

An inspirational unbeaten century from Jake Lehmann in combination with a career-best 83 from Liam Scott secured South Australia their first home Sheffield Shield final since 2016 after they chased down 300 with four wickets to spare to defeat Victoria at the Junction Oval.

Lehmann and Scott shared a match-defining 148-run stand to break the back of the chase having come together at 108 for 4. Henry Hunt also made a valuable early contribution of 66 and shared a 54-run stand with Lehmann. The trio withstood some brilliant spells from Scott Boland who took two late wickets to threaten to steal the game but ultimately Victoria could not sustain enough pressure with the ball.

South Australia are now guaranteed a home final while Victoria can still made the decider if they beat Western Australia next week and other results go their way despite losing four matches in a row.

Lehmann described his 12th first-class century as one of the best of his career after also going past 5000 first-class runs.

"I feel like anytime you get a hundred and it's in a winning team, and fourth innings is probably the hardest time to make hundreds these days, so yes, definitely up there," Lehmann told ESPNcricinfo post match. "But it's just probably on the vibe of the boys and the way we've played our cricket, and the belief in the team that we were always going to be able to chase them if we got into that last couple hours of the day."

South Australia coach Ryan Harris was full of praise for both Lehmann and Scott after the match. He was particularly proud of Scott's efforts after backing up his 4 for 49 on day three with the ball with a match-winning 83.

"I think his niche is probably No. 6 in this current set-up," Harris told ESPNcricinfo. "And his overs, my communication with him is he's probably a holder and now he's a wicket-taker. And he's done that because of having game time and learning his role and progressing as a player and as a person, learning the game. That only comes with game time and he's done it beautifully. So he's a huge player now."

Victoria coach Chris Rogers was left to lament how his side had lost a fourth game in a row after they had a lead of 163 with eight wickets in hand midway through day three and also had South Australia four down with 192 runs to defend on the final day.

"We're just missing something a little bit at the moment," Rogers told ESPNcricinfo. "I just said to the group there were moments in this game where I think if we'd been able to get the upper hand we would have won this game against the side that's on top of the table.

"We feel like all the games we're right in the contest, but then we just can't get over the line. And that probably is the biggest frustration, and we've got to keep asking ourselves those questions, why aren't we winning those moments?"

The game was poised on a knife's edge in the morning session when South Australia slumped to 54 for 3. Fergus O'Neill struck twice in three balls, pinning South Australia captain Nathan McSweeney lbw with a brilliant delivery that nipped in off the seam before taking the outside edge of Jason Sangha two balls later with one that straightened the other way.

Lehmann and Hunt steadied with a 54-run stand but it was full of nervy moments. Hunt passed 50 but could have been out twice to Todd Murphy in one over, scoring a boundary off the outside edge while an offbreak beat his inside edge and went over the stumps past keeper Sam Harper for four byes.

Lehmann also nearly fell to Murphy with Harper unable to hold a challenging catch down the leg side. Lehmann gave another life when he sliced a thick edge low to Xavier Crone's left in the gully off O'Neill.

Victoria still appeared firmly in the game when Hunt holed out to deep square for 66 off Sam Elliott. But Lehmann and Scott thoroughly dominated the middle session as Victoria fell flat.

Boland bowled a very loose spell by his standards post lunch. He dropped short on several occasions and conceded four boundaries in three overs. Murphy gave up two at the other end as Lehmann and Scott set the tone for what was about to follow.

The pair scored 104 runs from 30 overs in the middle session and scarcely looked troubled. Scott stood tall and drove powerfully through the off side against both spin and pace.

Lehmann rotated the strike superbly without taking any undue risks and sweated on anything short and wide. Victoria spread the field to try and slow the scoring rate before the second new ball was due. But in the last 15 overs of the session Scott and Lehmann picked off 51 runs, including 16 off two overs of part-time spin from Campbell Kellaway and Harry Dixon.

The trend looked set to continue against the second new ball as Scott raced past his previous highest first-class score while Boland struggled to get his line right in his first two overs after tea.

But his international class shone through to force a late twist in the game. With 44 to win, Scott edged Boland to slip to give the hosts life. He then extracted another edge from Harry Nielsen shortly after to leave South Australia still needing 42 with just four wickets in hand. But Lehmann and Ben Manenti held their nerve.