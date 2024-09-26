Matches (9)
IND Under-19 vs AUS Under-19, 3rd Youth ODI at Puducherry, IND U19s vs AUS U19, Sep 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Youth ODI, Puducherry, September 26, 2024, Australia Under-19s tour of India
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Under-19
W
W
L
W
W
AUS Under-19
NR
W
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND192 M • 113 Runs • 113 Avg • 139.5 SR
IND192 M • 85 Runs • 0 Avg • 85.85 SR
AUS195 M • 135 Runs • 45 Avg • 75 SR
AUS192 M • 51 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 76.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND192 M • 6 Wkts • 3.1 Econ • 20 SR
IND192 M • 3 Wkts • 2.89 Econ • 36 SR
AUS192 M • 3 Wkts • 5.73 Econ • 22 SR
AUS191 M • 2 Wkts • 4.8 Econ • 15 SR
Squad
IND19
AUS19
Player
Role
|-
|Top order Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Opening Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|YODI no. 1537
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|26 September 2024 - day (50-over match)