IND Under-19 vs AUS Under-19, 3rd Youth ODI at Puducherry, IND U19s vs AUS U19, Sep 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Youth ODI, Puducherry, September 26, 2024, Australia Under-19s tour of India
India Under-19s FlagIndia Under-19s
Australia Under-19s FlagAustralia Under-19s
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
SU Parakh
2 M • 113 Runs • 113 Avg • 139.5 SR
KP Karthikeya
2 M • 85 Runs • 0 Avg • 85.85 SR
OJ Peake
5 M • 135 Runs • 45 Avg • 75 SR
R Kingsell
2 M • 51 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 76.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mohamed Enaan
2 M • 6 Wkts • 3.1 Econ • 20 SR
KS Chormale
2 M • 3 Wkts • 2.89 Econ • 36 SR
AP O'Connor
2 M • 3 Wkts • 5.73 Econ • 22 SR
O Patterson
1 M • 2 Wkts • 4.8 Econ • 15 SR
Match details
Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberYODI no. 1537
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
Match days26 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
