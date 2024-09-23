Matches (19)
IND Under-19 vs AUS Under-19, 2nd Youth ODI at Puducherry, IND U19s vs AUS U19, Sep 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Youth ODI, Puducherry, September 23, 2024, Australia Under-19s tour of India
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Under-19
W
W
W
L
W
AUS Under-19
W
NR
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND191 M • 85 Runs • 0 Avg • 85.85 SR
IND191 M • 58 Runs • 0 Avg • 65.16 SR
AUS194 M • 120 Runs • 60 Avg • 80.53 SR
AUS191 M • 42 Runs • 42 Avg • 44.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND191 M • 4 Wkts • 3.2 Econ • 15 SR
IND191 M • 2 Wkts • 3.33 Econ • 27 SR
AUS192 M • 3 Wkts • 5.73 Econ • 22 SR
AUS191 M • 2 Wkts • 4.8 Econ • 15 SR
Squad
IND19
AUS19
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|YODI no. 1536
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|23 September 2024 - day (50-over match)