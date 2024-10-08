Teen prodigy Konstas posts maiden Shield century for NSW

New South Wales 297 for 7 (Konstas 152, Philippe 56, Pope 3-61) against South Australia

Teenage prodigy Sam Konstas has announced himself on the big stage, striking a coming-of-age century for New South Wales against South Australia in Sydney.

Konstas went to his maiden century on day one of the Blues' Sheffield Shield season opener, hitting 152 as the hosts went to stumps on 297 for 7 against South Australia at Cricket Central.

One of the leading lights of Australia's U19 World Cup success last year, Konstas has long been touted as one of the country's best young talents. And the opener showed why on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old cover-drove superbly throughout his innings, and took to spinner Ben Manenti by hitting him down the ground for three sixes. He then brought up his century off his 163rd ball in the final over of the second session, nudging Brendan Doggett down to backward-square for a single. Konstas' first Sheffield Shield ton came with Australia's chief selector George Bailey in attendance. And while the right-hander is not yet in the conversation for the Test opening spot, good judges expect him to one day figure.

Konstas made his Shield debut for NSW last summer, and amid glimpses of promise he brought up a maiden half-century in the last round against Queensland. But he looks a far more accomplished and confident batter this summer.

He used his feet well to spin, and swept Nathan McSweeney for a big six before offering up his only chance with a missed stumping by Alex Carey.

The youngster then brought up 150 by flat-batting a Lloyd Pope full toss over the legside. He was eventually caught at slip off the legspinner, when adjudged to have inside-edged a ball onto Carey's legs before it was caught by McSweeney.

"It was an amazing achievement. Obviously, it's good to get my first one," Konstas said. "I just have to be hungry for runs. And whatever teams I make, it's a bonus."

With Shane Watson as his mentor, Konstas is a regular meditator before games and rushes to the wicket at the start of his innings.

"A big thing [I learned from last summer] was my mental stuff, just keeping simple plans and how can I do it for longer?" Konstas said. "I try to be calm.

"I did [meditate] this morning, and then I was trying to do that on the field. Just breathing and using it to switch me on and off.

"It worked today."

Konstas' runs came as wickets fell around him under heavy cloud cover and light drizzle. Moises Henriques (five) and Matthew Gilkes (10) both fell to loose shots outside off stump, while Nic Maddinson was caught charging Manenti on 12.

Oliver Davies provided some brief fireworks before being bowled by Jordan Buckingham for 37, while Josh Philippe hit 56 in his first Shield game for the Blues.