South Aust vs NSW, 10th Match at Adelaide, Sheffield Shield, Nov 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Adelaide, November 14 - 17, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
South Aust
D
W
D
W
W
NSW
D
W
D
L
D
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 773 Runs • 48.31 Avg • 41.13 SR
SOA5 M • 673 Runs • 74.78 Avg • 72.75 SR
NSW10 M • 874 Runs • 54.63 Avg • 79.16 SR
10 M • 478 Runs • 29.88 Avg • 49.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SOA9 M • 46 Wkts • 2.71 Econ • 42.15 SR
SOA6 M • 30 Wkts • 3.62 Econ • 37.3 SR
NSW7 M • 34 Wkts • 2.46 Econ • 35.7 SR
NSW5 M • 18 Wkts • 2.58 Econ • 65.22 SR
Squad
SOA
NSW
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|14,15,16,17 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News
Couch's historic hat-trick and Agar's guile dismantle Tasmania
Defending champions Western Australia completed an innings win to put them top of the table
Pope spins South Australia to drought-breaking victory
The legspinner went through Victoria's resistance in dramatic style late on the final day
Patterson and Davies guide New South Wales to draw
Patterson completed a very successful return to the Sheffield Shield side with twin half-centuries
All-round Manenti gives South Australia chance of victory
Jake Lehmann and Alex Carey made important second-innings runs to leave Victoria a tough chase