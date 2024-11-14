Matches (26)
WBBL (2)
Australia 1-Day (2)
SA vs IND (1)
Oman vs Netherlands (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)

South Aust vs NSW, 10th Match at Adelaide, Sheffield Shield, Nov 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Adelaide, November 14 - 17, 2024, Sheffield Shield
PrevNext
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
Tomorrow
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SOA Win & Bat
NSW Win & Bat
SOA Win & Bowl
NSW Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 12:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NA McSweeney
9 M • 773 Runs • 48.31 Avg • 41.13 SR
AT Carey
5 M • 673 Runs • 74.78 Avg • 72.75 SR
O Davies
10 M • 874 Runs • 54.63 Avg • 79.16 SR
MC Henriques
10 M • 478 Runs • 29.88 Avg • 49.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
N McAndrew
9 M • 46 Wkts • 2.71 Econ • 42.15 SR
B Doggett
6 M • 30 Wkts • 3.62 Econ • 37.3 SR
CP Tremain
7 M • 34 Wkts • 2.46 Econ • 35.7 SR
NM Lyon
5 M • 18 Wkts • 2.58 Econ • 65.22 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
Series
Season2024/25
Match days14,15,16,17 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News

Couch's historic hat-trick and Agar's guile dismantle Tasmania

Defending champions Western Australia completed an innings win to put them top of the table

Couch's historic hat-trick and Agar's guile dismantle Tasmania

Pope spins South Australia to drought-breaking victory

The legspinner went through Victoria's resistance in dramatic style late on the final day

Pope spins South Australia to drought-breaking victory

Patterson and Davies guide New South Wales to draw

Patterson completed a very successful return to the Sheffield Shield side with twin half-centuries

Patterson and Davies guide New South Wales to draw

All-round Manenti gives South Australia chance of victory

Jake Lehmann and Alex Carey made important second-innings runs to leave Victoria a tough chase

All-round Manenti gives South Australia chance of victory

Cartwright's ton, late wickets set up Western Australia victory push

Ashton Agar and Jayden Goodwin played important innings before the new ball struck early in Tasmania's second innings

Cartwright's ton, late wickets set up Western Australia victory push
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
WA320119.25
SOA320118.64
VIC311111.94
QLD30127.44
NSW30126.35
TAS30216
Full Table