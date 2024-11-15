Patterson's revival continues as New South Wales cement complete control

South Australia 110 and 53 for 3 trail New South Wales 394 (Patterson 71, Maddinson 69, Davies 56, Gilkes 55, McAndrew 4-90) by 231 runs

Kurtis Patterson has taken the next step in his revival as a first-class cricketer, hitting another half-century as New South Wales rammed home their advantage over South Australia.

Dropped from NSW's Sheffield Shield side for most of last summer and fearing his career could be over, Patterson made it three straight half-centuries for the Blues on Friday. With NSW well on top, Patterson struck 71 to help NSW to 394 late on day two and a first-innings lead of 284 at Karen Rolton Oval.

South Australia went to stumps at 53 for 3, still needing 231 more runs to make NSW bat again. Paceman Jackson Bird had taken 2 for 15 to follow his first innings heroics of 7 for 46.

Patterson took his time through the majority of his innings, crunching two boundaries through the covers and another through mid on. The two-time Test representative eventually lost his leg stump trying to glance Brendan Doggett, but Patterson has now clearly given himself a second life as a first-class cricketer.

He has made scores of 91, 66 and 71 since his return earlier this month, after only being recalled when NSW found themselves short on batters through Australia A duties.

Patterson was one of four NSW players to pass 50 against the previously-undefeated South Australians. After Nic Maddinson hit 69 on the opening evening, Oliver Davies blasted his way to 56 on day two by regularly taking on spinner Lloyd Pope down the ground.

Wearing a floppy hat, Davies used his feet to hit Pope for four through cover, down the ground for a big six and then over cover for four again in quick succession.