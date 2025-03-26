South Aust vs Queensland, Final at Adelaide, Sheffield Shield, Mar 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Adelaide, March 26 - 30, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
South Aust
W
W
W
W
D
Queensland
W
W
L
W
D
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SOA10 M • 676 Runs • 33.8 Avg • 42.17 SR
SOA9 M • 640 Runs • 42.67 Avg • 65.23 SR
QLD10 M • 609 Runs • 46.85 Avg • 53.79 SR
QLD9 M • 587 Runs • 45.15 Avg • 49.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SOA7 M • 35 Wkts • 3.04 Econ • 38.31 SR
SOA6 M • 22 Wkts • 3.34 Econ • 53.63 SR
QLD6 M • 29 Wkts • 2.76 Econ • 41.55 SR
QLD9 M • 27 Wkts • 3.4 Econ • 67.48 SR
Squad
SOA
QLD
Match details
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|26,27,28,29,30 March 2025 - day (5-day match)
