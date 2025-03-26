IPL (3)

South Aust vs Queensland, Final at Adelaide, Sheffield Shield, Mar 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Adelaide, March 26 - 30, 2025, Sheffield Shield
PrevNext
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
Queensland FlagQueensland
Tomorrow
12:05 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 12:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HJ Hunt
10 M • 676 Runs • 33.8 Avg • 42.17 SR
JS Lehmann
9 M • 640 Runs • 42.67 Avg • 65.23 SR
JJ Peirson
10 M • 609 Runs • 46.85 Avg • 53.79 SR
J Clayton
9 M • 587 Runs • 45.15 Avg • 49.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
N McAndrew
7 M • 35 Wkts • 3.04 Econ • 38.31 SR
B Doggett
6 M • 22 Wkts • 3.34 Econ • 53.63 SR
MG Neser
6 M • 29 Wkts • 2.76 Econ • 41.55 SR
MT Steketee
9 M • 27 Wkts • 3.4 Econ • 67.48 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
Series
Season2024/25
Match days26,27,28,29,30 March 2025 - day (5-day match)
Sheffield Shield News

From rock-bottom to title favourites: How South Australia learned to believe again

A change of attitude, allied to crucial early-season momentum, has carried the team to a first final in eight years

From rock-bottom to title favourites: How South Australia learned to believe again

Ironman Doggett has Shield glory in sights after career resurgence

South Australia paceman credits off-season hobby for marked increase in bowling speed and stamina

Ironman Doggett has Shield glory in sights after career resurgence

'That is 100% wrong' - Emotional Khawaja insists Queensland knew about his injury

Khawaja said Queensland Cricket general manager Joe Dawes and board member Ian Healy made statements that were "categorically untrue"

'That is 100% wrong' - Emotional Khawaja insists Queensland knew about his injury

From first to last: Western Australia's Shield dynasty hits a crossroad

WA's tilt at a historic Shield four-peat ended suddenly with the squad now facing a transition phase

From first to last: Western Australia's Shield dynasty hits a crossroad

Tension between Khawaja and Queensland builds ahead of Shield final

Queensland Cricket general manager Joe Dawes called Khawaja absence from the last game "disappointing" while Khawaja insists he was rehabbing a hamstring injury

Tension between Khawaja and Queensland builds ahead of Shield final
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
SOA1061355.61
QLD1033439.76
VIC1045139.49
NSW1034336.39
TAS1035235.92
WA1034335.43
Full Table