Lehmann century puts SA in charge but Labuchagne's 61 keeps Queensland alive

Queensland 95 & 177 for 3 (Labuschagne 61, Doggett 2-38) lead South Australia271 (Lehmann 102, Vidler 4-64, Wildermuth 3-39) by one run

A sublime century from Jake Lehmann and two key strikes from Brendan Doggett put South Australia in striking distance of an elusive Sheffield Shield trophy, but a fighting half-century from Marnus Labuschagne has ensured Queensland still have a glimmer of hope in the final at Karen Rolton Oval.

Lehmann smashed 102 from 151 balls on day two, his third century in as many Shield games, sharing in two key lower order stands with Ben Manenti and Nathan McAndrew to push South Australia's first innings total up to 271 and establish a 176-run lead over Queensland. It also ensured South Australia would win the Shield on bonus points in the event of a draw, but that result seems unlikely with three days to play. Callum Vidler failed to add to the four wickets he took on the first afternoon but Jack Wildermuth finished with 3 for 39.

Queensland's batters produced a better showing second time around. The surface flattened out significantly with Labuschagne making 61 to help keep the visitors alive as they erased the lead by stumps. But Doggett took the key wickets of Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja to leave South Australia with only seven wickets to take as the surface gets better for batting.

Khawaja and Angus Lovell started the second innings steadily with a 39-run opening stand which featured some flowing drives from both players as South Australia's quicks searched for swing and seam that had evaporated from the surface due to two days of sun.

Doggett's extra pace proved the difference again when he came on first change. From over the wicket, he got one to rear from back of a length at Khawaja who was squared up awkwardly as he nicked it to third slip to fall for 21.

Labuschagne played fluently but led a charmed life. He survived a tight lbw decision on 11 off McAndrew. Then on 20 he failed to control a hook shot off Doggett, in the same fashion as Khawaja in the first innings, and was brilliantly caught by a diving Liam Scott at fine leg which sparked wild celebrations. But Labuschagne was asked to wait as the third umpire checked for a no-ball and he was able to stay when replays showed no part of Doggett's foot was behind the line.

In between times, Lovell had patiently worked his way to 38 off 80 deliveries having had his forward defence examined repeatedly. Eventually Scott found a way through with one that nipped back off the seam to have Lovell adjudged lbw. Alex Carey could take partial credit for having Lovell trapped on the crease after keeping up to the stumps to the tall seamer.

Labuschagne dug in with Jack Clayton and began to profit as South Australia's seamers offered width repeatedly. He played a series of delightful cut shots and found the rope nine times in all.

Marnus Labuschagne late cuts • Getty Images

Doggett stepped up again to give South Australia a lift. He reared a short ball into Labuschagne's ribs with catching men in the deep on the leg side. Labuschagne tried to roll his wrists on a controlled pull and got a top edge that carried to Jason Sangha who was well-placed 20 metres off the rope at deep backward square. Doggett looked nervous as the third umpire checked his front foot again but this time a fraction of his heel was behind the line.

Clayton and Ben McDermott fought hard late in the day to add an unbeaten 33 and put Queensland ahead by one run at stumps, with Clayton finishing 32 not out.

Earlier, Lehmann's century looked to put South Australia within touching distance of the Shield title. Having started the day on 42 not out he cashed in some loose bowling from Queensland in the morning session.

How a drawn final is decided In the event the Sheffield Shield final ends in a draw, the title will be decided on first-innings bonus points which are accrued across the first 100 overs.

Batting teams earn 0.01 of a bonus point for every run scored over 200 in the initial 100 overs; bowling sides get 0.1 of a bonus point for every wicket in the first 100 overs. For example, the batting side scores 350 all out in 90 overs they earn 1.5 points and the bowling side 1 point.

Should bonus points be tied and the match drawn, SA will win the Shield given they finished top of the ladder and earned hosting rights for the final.

Anything fractionally short and wide was scythed through point with power. Queensland's bowlers found it impossible to contain Lehmann's scoring. Any time they got straight he tucked them behind square to rotate the strike. He smoked 15 boundaries to continue his love-affair with Karen Rolton Oval, having scored five of his 14 first-class centuries there at an average of 58.14, including three in his last four innings at the ground.

He shared a brilliant 72-run stand with Ben Manenti who finished with 47 off 59 balls with seven fours a six. He looked set for many more until he fell to a stunning catch from Ben McDermott. Manenti smashed a long hop from Mitchell Swepson flat to midwicket but did not elevate it high enough as McDermott leapt up with the right hand at full stretch and plucked it to the amazement of his team-mates and opponents.

Nathan McAndrew picked up where Manenti left off making an excellent 39 in another valuable 85-run stand which helped Lehmann reach his century.

Jack Wildermuth produced two excellent deliveries in the one over to remove McAndrew and Doggett, with both men edging excellent outswingers to first and second slip respectively.