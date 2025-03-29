Sangha and Carey tons hand South Australia first Shield title in 29 years

South Australia 271 and 270 for 4 (Sangha 126*, Carey 105, Steketee 3-40) beat Queensland 95 and 445 (Wildermuth 111, Clayton 100, Labuschagne 61, Steketee 51, Doggett 5-109) by four wickets

Stunning centuries from Alex Carey and Jason Sangha have helped deliver South Australia their first Sheffield Shield title in 29 years after they beat Queensland by four wickets at Karen Rolton Oval.

The pair produced a brilliant rearguard 202-run stand to help the hosts run down the highest fourth innings chase in Shield final history, 270, on the fourth afternoon with Sangha finishing unbeaten on 126 while Carey was dismissed for 105 with 40 runs still required. Carey's innings was a masterclass in rotating the strike under pressure. His 105 came off just 132 balls with only nine fours and a six.

Sangha found the boundary freely at the other end striking 16 fours and two sixes in his 126 not out from 192. When he hit the winning runs it sparked wild celebrations that were reminiscent of 1996 as most of the 4000-strong crowd, the biggest at a Shield game in decades, stormed onto the field to celebrate as Sangha charged towards the rooms.

Brendan Doggett was named player of the match for his 11-wicket haul, finishing with the best match figures in Shield final history. The title also means South Australia, under first-year captain Nathan McSweeney and coach Ryan Harris, claimed the Shield and One-Day Cup double for the first time in the state's history.

South Australia's drought looked like it might extend to three decades when the home side slumped to 28 for 3 in the morning on the back of some exceptional new ball bowling from Mark Steketee and Michael Neser

ABSOLUTE SCENES IN ADELAIDE! South Australia win the #SheffieldShield for the first time in 29 years!pic.twitter.com/WpACaA876L — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 29, 2025

It should have been 37 for 4 when Sangha indecisively tried to play and then leave another probing delivery from Steketee. He didn't get his bat out of the way in time and the edge flew low to Usman Khawaja's right at first slip. Ben McDermott dived full length from second slip with the left hand infront of Khawaja but could not hang on.

That was the last clear chance Queensland would produce. It was fitting that Australia's Test wicketkeeper Carey was the hero for his home state. He was one of only three home grown South Australians in the line-up and one of only two to have played in South Australia's last Shield final appearance eight years ago. His century was his ninth for South Australia, his second in as many games and his fourth for the season in just five Shield appearances.

It was fitting too in another sense that Sangha was there as well. Like most of his teammates, he had travelled to South Australia from New South Wales for an opportunity and been welcomed with open arms. His century was his third of the season in just six games and his second in his last three innings.

Carey's arrival signalled calm for an entire state that seemed both wracked with nerves and floundering under the weight of 29 years without success.

Neser and Steketee had raised the anxiety levels with some sublime early morning bowling to back up yesterday's rear-guard with the bat. Neser nicked off Conor McInerney in the third over with a delivery that pitched on middle and nipped across the left-hander with Angus Lovell pouching the catch at third slip.

Steketee came on first change after a four-over burst from Callum Vidler and struck first ball. Henry Hunt was forced to defend a good length delivery that angled in and left him on a fifth stump line and the thick edge was well taken by McDermott at second slip.

South Australia won their first Sheffield Shield title in 29 years • Getty Images

Steketee kept asking questions and McSweeney succumbed in a similar fashion with a ball that climbed and left him from a good length to catch the edge with Jimmy Peirson completing the catch to his right.

But Carey's entrance changed the whole tone of the morning. Three slips became two immediately as cover was installed and mid-off moved much deeper. Carey scored two singles and a two from his first four balls. Queensland's quicks could not contain him. Sangha's nerves eased. He benefitted from some overpitched deliveries at the other end and played some glorious drives down the ground.

Steketee needed a rest after a phenomenal six-over spell that yielded 2 for 17, as well as the edge that wasn't held. When Vidler returned, Carey and Sangha took 19 from his last two overs before lunch to ease any tension and leave South Australia 64 for 3 at the break.

Steketee and Neser could not reproduce the magic after lunch with a 26-over-old ball. Just as South Australia had experienced in the third innings, the pitch flattened out as ball lost its hardness. Sangha and Carey cashed in. When Queensland skipper Marnus Labuschagne turned to the spin of Mitchell Swepson, Sangha pulled him for an enormous six over midwicket while Carey slog-swept him into the temporary stands on the city side.

The pair rattled past their half-centuries and reduced the required runs at an uncontrollable rate for Queensland. They piled on 118 in 29 overs in the middle session and hardly gave a chance. The closest Queensland came were two fiercely struck balls, one from each player, that were just over the head of a leaping McDermott as they screamed away to the rope. Carey edged Neser from around the wicket while Peirson was up to the stumps but it was well wide and there were no slips in place as most of the fielders were in front of the wicket to try and contain the scoring.

The pair continued to motor after tea and got more adventurous with their running. Both narrowly avoided run outs as they neared their respective centuries. Sangha reached his with a push into the off side and a muted celebration with victory still in his sights.

Carey raised his with another thumping off drive against Swepson's turn from around the wicket to reach the rope once more. His celebration was also understated with 49 runs still needed for the title. He smacked his ninth boundary in the next over with an emphatic pull shot off Steketee. But it would be his last. Steketee got a richly deserved third with a brilliant slower ball that deceived Carey as he chopped on off the inside edge.

Carey's exit saw the nerves return despite the job being all but done. Jake Lehmann chopped Swepson on trying to cut a ball spinning back from wide of off with 15 to win. Liam Scott smashed a pull shot to McDermott at square leg who held an excellent catch to leave South Australia still needing 10 with only four wickets in hand.