Wildermuth, Clayton tons leave South Australia chasing 270 for Shield title

Queensland 95 and 445 (Wildermuth 111, Clayton 100, Labuschagne 61, Steketee 51, Doggett 5-109) lead South Australia 271 by 270 runs

The Sheffield Shield final could be set for a grandstand finish after centuries from Jack Clayton and Jack Wildermuth gave Queensland hope of producing a record-breaking turnaround after South Australia had appeared on the brink of the title with Brendan Doggett claiming the best ever figures in a decider.

When Michael Neser fell to the last ball before lunch on the third day, Queensland led by just 45 with four wickets in hand. But Clayton, who ran himself out first ball on the opening day, and Wildermuth added 103 for the seventh wicket then Wildermuth found support from Mark Steketee in a further 112-run stand for the eighth leaving South Australia needing what would be a record chase in a final of 270.

If Queensland are able to secure a remarkable victory having been dismantled for 95 in their first innings, they will have overturned a record final deficit in doing so with the previous being the 104 Victoria trailed by against New South Wales in 1990-91.

South Australia will, though, take solace from the fact batting has become easier and, with Nathan McAndrew claiming the final wicket five minutes before stumps, they can start their chase afresh on Saturday morning although reverse swing could become a factor on an abrasive surface.

Clayton's century, the fifth of his first-class career, came with a push into the off side from his 247th delivery in what had been a superbly composed display after his first innings aberration.

Jack Clayton made a superb century • Getty Images

He was lbw to Ben Manenti without adding to his total, at which point Queensland were still a precarious 148 ahead. But Wildermuth, who survived some close lbw shouts, continued to defy the home side to bring up his second century in consecutive matches, this one off a brisk 118 balls despite being kept quiet in the 90s, having also scored one against South Australia in the last round where his innings helped Queensland squeeze into the final.

Wildermuth's hundred, reached with a firm clip through midwicket off Liam Scott, was met with a more outgoing celebration than Clayton as he let out a roar of delight. He fell late in the day when McAndrew dug deep, finding some late movement to beat the inside edge with relief as much as joy the emotion for the home side.

South Australia's quicks visibly tired during the day. As the eighth-wicket stand extended, their shoulders started to slump for the first time in the game. Offspinner Manenti bowled just 15 of the 136 in the second innings, while captain Nathan McSweeney did not try any part-time options in an attempt to break the concentration of the Queensland batters but Doggett, with match figures of 11 for 140, and McAndrew were herculean in their efforts as they shared eight wickets.

Queensland had resumed with a lead of just one run and the game appeared to be slipping away when Doggett struck twice with a brace of lbws to remove Ben McDermott and Jimmy Peirson to complete a 10-wicket match haul.

Targeting full and straight with a hint of late reverse swing, Doggett trapped both batters on the crease with deliveries that tailed in to continue his outstanding performance. He went on to become just the second bowler to claim 11 wickets in a Shield final after Tasmania's Shane Jurgenson 2001-02.

Clayton, who gave a very tough chance to Manenti at slip on 43, and Neser responded in a largely defensive mode, adding 29 in 21 overs as they nursed Queensland towards the second new ball while only edging the lead upwards. Then, having done the hard work to reach that moment, Neser edged a big drive against McAndrew against what became the final ball of the morning session.

Clayton had only added 25 during the first session but he rarely appeared flustered and his off-side play stood out although he did have a nervous moment when he top-edged a Doggett short ball towards fine leg. At numerous times during the day, South Australia's quicks went to a short-ball plan on an increasingly docile surface but, largely, the batters had time to adjust.

Brendan Doggett continued his outstanding match • Getty Images

It was Wildermuth who signaled a change of tempo as he scored briskly from early in his innings. In a two-over period either side of afternoon drinks he took four boundaries in seven balls off McAndrew and Scott then reached his fifty from just 49 deliveries.

When Clayton departed, getting a tap on the shoulder from Alex Carey in acknowledgment of his efforts, Wildermuth needed further support to give Queensland's bowlers more to work with. Steketee did an ideal job and was also able to keep the scoreboard ticking against an increasingly weary attack.