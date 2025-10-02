Sheffield Shield preview: Ashes selection race adds intrigue

A new Sheffield Shield season begins on October 4 with South Australia starting as defending champions for the first time in 29 years. The early part of season has significant interest with Australia's selectors stating that Shield performances will dictate places in the Ashes, with an opening spot up for grabs as well as doubts over Pat Cummins' fitness. Here is how each squad shapes up.

Captain Jack Edwards

Coach Greg Shipperd Greg Shipperd

Squad Sean Abbott, Charlie Anderson (R), Pat Cummins (CA), Joel Davies, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matt Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood (CA), Ryan Hicks (R), Riley Kingsell (R), Sam Konstas (CA), Nathan Lyon (CA), Nic Maddinson, Blake Nikitaras, Jack Nisbet, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, William Salzmann, Tanveer Sangha, Jake Scott (R), Lachlan Shaw, Steven Smith (CA), Mitchell Starc (CA), Charlie Stobo, Chris Tremain, Adam Zampa (CA)

CA = Cricket Australia contract | R = Rookie contract

In Charlie Stobo (WA), Riley Kingsell, Jake Scott

Out Jackson Bird (Tasmania), Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr (Queensland)

Last season Fourth

How they shape up

They were in the mix for the final into the last round but ultimately finished with one win fewer than the previous season. The loss of Jackson Bird to Tasmania leaves a significant hole in the pace attack after he claimed 34 wickets at 17.20. They will hope Charlie Stobo can help fill the breach and will look to Liam Hatcher, Jack Nisbet and Ryan Hadley to grow.

Kurtis Patterson 's resurgence was one of the stories of the season and he led the run-scorer followed by Sam Konstas either side of his dramatic Test debut. However, they were the only two batters to average more than 34 (aside from Ben Dwarshuis in one outing) while the return of Nic Maddinson fell flat as he averaged 17.80 so more will be expected of him alongside greater returns from Josh Philippe - whose positive start faded last season - and Ollie Davies, the only player to appear in all 10 games.

Player to watch

If he can put together a strong season, 25-year-old Jack Edwards, who is the NSW captain in both formats, will be pushing for an international call-up. He will feature for Australia A in both formats against India A having averaged 33.46 with the bat and taking 29 wickets 24.03 with the ball last season - certainly the right way round for an allrounder. If he can lift the batting numbers closer to 40 it will be a compelling case. He is also a brilliant slip fielder.

Australia impact

Konstas will be front-and-centre of the early-season bat-off, with the outcome of that to determine whether NSW have him for the whole pre-BBL stretch. They are likely to get good use out of Nathan Lyon before the Ashes with the offspinner in line for at least three outings - he will also captain the opening game - then he should be available again in February given he isn't in Australia's T20 plans. How much Steven Smith plays before the Ashes is still to be confirmed, but now that he's not in Australia's white-ball sides he could have significant availability.

Pat Cummins' back injury makes it unlikely he will make a rare Shield appearance, but Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood could squeeze in a game before facing England. Sean Abbott 's scheduling could need some juggling given he is part of the white-ball sides and he will be in the frame as an Ashes reserve as well. Edwards, Tanveer Sangha and Lachlan Shaw will miss the opening round while on Australia A duty in India.

Marnus Labuschagne needs Shield runs for Queensland to build his Ashes case • Getty Images

Captain Marnus Labuschagne

Coach Johan Botha Johan Botha

Squad Lachy Aitken (R), Tom Balkin (R), Xavier Bartlett (CA), Max Bryant, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Usman Khawaja (CA), Marnus Labuschagne (CA), Angus Lovell, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Jem Ryan (R), Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Jack Sinfield, Mark Steketee, Tom Straker, Mitch Swepson, Callum Vidler, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney, Jack Wildermuth

In Tom Balkin, Zanden Jeh, Hayden Kerr (NSW)

Out Liam Guthrie, Ben McDermott, Bryce Street, Connor Sully

Last season Runners up

How they shape up

Having squeezed into the final amid a congested table, when they reduced South Australia to 28 for 3 chasing 270 it looked as they would emerge as champions despite being bowled out for 95 in their first innings. In the end, however, they had to settle for second but that was an improvement on the previous season's bottom place albeit with only one more victory.

The squad hasn't seen too much change, the most significant movement being Ben McDermott's request to leave and return to Tasmania where he doesn't hold a contract. Jack Clayton and Jimmy Peirson led the batting last season with over 600 runs apiece while Usman Khawaja was productive when available until struggling in the final. It was a mixed season for Matt Renshaw who despite two centuries only averaged 29.17.

The loss of the exciting Callum Vider to a stress fracture is a blow to their early-season plans but in Tom Whitney and Tom Straker they have two more promising young quicks, although the former is also carrying an injury. Ideally, legspinner Mitchell Swepson needs to take his wickets at a lower figure than last season's 49.26

Player to watch

In the first part of the season, at least, a lot of attention will be on Marnus Labuschagne and whether he can win back his Test place for the Ashes. While he will be in contention to open against England he is expected to continue to bat at No. 3 for Queensland who could benefit from a highly-motivated player. His last Shield century came in October 2022, although due to his international schedule that only represents nine matches.

Australia impact

Ahead of the Ashes selection call, Labuschagne may miss a round of matches due to the ODI series against India. Khawaja will play a game or two, but it remains to be seen what route his career takes following the Test summer after last season's tensions with the state and whether he calls time.

Xavier Bartlett will go from Australia A duty to the T20I tour of New Zealand and will continue to be around the white-ball set-up. Should the Test side need reinforcements Michael Neser 's name could be in the frame. Renshaw has made a strong case to be considered for Australia's one-day side but seems a fair way down the list for Test cricket. Straker is with Australia A's 50-over side so will miss the first round of Shield as will late call-up Lachlan Hearne.

Brendan Doggett will lead the attack as he pushes for an Ashes berth • Getty Images

Captain Nathan McSweeney

Coach Ryan Harris Ryan Harris

Squad Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Aidan Cahill (R), Alex Carey (CA), Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Travis Head (CA), Douwtjie Hoogenboezem (R), Henry Hunt, Hanno Jacobs, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Kelly, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti, Harry Matthias (R), Nathan McAndrew, Conor McInerney, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Campbell Thompson (R), Henry Thornton

In Hanno Jacobs (NSW), Douwtjie Hoogenboezem

Out Harry Conway, Kyle Brazell

Last season Champions

How they shape up

How do you follow last season? By aiming to do it again , according to head coach Ryan Harris. Now South Australia have that winning feeling they want to channel it into more success. One of the notable aspects of their title was hard far ahead of the pack they were in the regular season: six wins from 10 matches and 16 points more than second place.

They retained a very stable list with Hanno Jacobs adding some more depth to the pace-bowling options. Three batters passed 700 runs in the 2024-25 season with Alex Carey doing so in just five matches and Jason Sangha six. Opener Henry Hunt also contributed three centuries, although his overall average was just 31. Their pace attack, led by Nathan McAndrew and Brendan Doggett , is impressive although the latter will miss the opening match with a hamstring niggle.

Player to watch

Jason Sangha thanked South Australia for saving his career after a resurgent run which culminated in him hitting the winning runs in the final. Over the winter he has scored a career-best double century for Australia A against Sri Lanka A. He remains some way down the pecking order, but more of the same volume of run-scoring in the first part of the season won't go unnoticed. And, having just turned 26, if it doesn't happen this season he still has plenty of time.

Australia impact

Carey should get at least a couple of outings ahead of the Ashes but Travis Head 's availability will be limited by white-ball internationals. Jake Fraser-McGurk has slipped down Australia's pecking order and there is a keenness for him to string together some red-ball cricket, but he needs to find a spot in the XI. He will be in India with the Australia A side during the opening round.

Doggett could be around the Test squad once the Ashes starts so he will likely have his workload managed. If either Nathan McSweeney or Sangha go on an early-season run-scoring surge they could come into the selectors' calculations. Liam Scott will miss the first round with Australia A in India.

All eyes are on Tasmania opener Jake Weatherald • Getty Images

Captain Jordan Silk

Coach Jeff Vaughan Jeff Vaughan

Squad Marcus Bean, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Iain Carlisle, Nick Davis (R), Jake Doran, Kieran Elliott, Nathan Ellis (CA), Bradley Hope, Matt Kuhnemann (CA), Caleb Jewell, Raf MacMillan (R), Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Aidan O'Connor (R), Mitch Owen, Will Prestwidge, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster (CA), Mac Wright

In Marcus Bean, Jackson Bird (NSW)

Out Jarrod Freeman

Last season Fifth

How they shape up

Tasmania were one two-run loss away from making a second straight Shield final last season. They have strengthened their squad over the off-season with the addition of Jackson Bird who is only 34 wickets shy of becoming the second highest wicket-taker in Shield history. Their attack looks strong with Gabe Bell, Kieran Elliott, Riley Meredith and Billy Stanlake set to give them plenty of options to mix, match and manage across the season alongside Test spinner Matt Kuhnemann

The batting is deep too with Jake Weatherald , Tim Ward, Caleb Jewell, Jordan Silk and keeper Jake Doran as the mainstays plus Beau Webster will be available around his Test duty and Mitch Owen around his Australia white-ball duty. Brad Hope is an able back-up allrounder who can fit in when needed. They will be tough to beat in all conditions and have some excellent depth behind that which includes seasoned players like Charlie Wakim and Mac Wright as well as youngsters in Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Aidan O'Connor, Raf MacMillan and Marcus Bean.

Player to watch

Jake Weatherald will be one of the most closely watched players in the country at the start of the Sheffield Shield season as he vies for a Test debut in the Ashes. In theory he should not have anything to prove after last season and his Australia A performances in the winter but last season was an outlier against his career record and early season performances would allay any doubts about his worthiness to open the batting for Australia in Perth.

Australia impact

Tasmania will miss Owen and Kuhnemann in the opening round of the season due to Australia's short T20I tour of New Zealand and Owen will likely miss the first four rounds due to the two India series that follow. Nathan Ellis' red-ball availability will be limited and it is unlikely he will be called upon at all. Webster is set to be available for the first four rounds but may be rested at some point depending on his workload and then he will miss rounds five and six if selected in the Test squad. But he will return for the second half of the summer. The same applies for Weatherald if he is selected in the Ashes but that is an unknown at the start of the season.

Campbell Kellaway celebrates his second Shield century • Getty Images

Captain Will Sutherland

Coach Chris Rogers Chris Rogers

Squad Austin Anlezark (R), Liam Blackford, Scott Boland (CA), Dylan Brasher, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Jai Lemire, Blake Macdonald, Glenn Maxwell (CA), Cam McClure, David Moody, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake (R), Tyler Pearson (R), Mitch Perry, Tom Rogers, Matt Short (CA), Callum Stow (R), Will Sutherland, Doug Warren

In Blake Macdonald, David Moody, Oliver Peake, Callum Stow

Out Peter Siddle (retired), Will Pucovski (retired), Jon Merlo, Josh Brown, Reiley Mark

Last season Third

How they shape up

Victoria's best side will be very strong again having narrowly missed the final last year but their depth will be tested, especially with the ball given Scott Boland will have limited availability and they have lost the experience of Peter Siddle who was invaluable as a replacement for whenever Boland was absent last year. The batting is a superb mix of youth and experience with three of the most exciting young top order prospects in the country in Campbell Kellaway Harry Dixon and Oliver Peake to be settled around the experience of Marcus Harris and Peter Handscomb. Dixon looks set to open, although he will miss round one with Australia A duty. When that happens, Harris may slide to No. 3 despite being a candidate to open for Australia in the Ashes.

Matt Short may add some dynamism when he does not have Australia white-ball duties while the first-choice attack of Boland, Fergus O'Neill , Will Sutherland and Todd Murphy looks as good as any in the competition when fully fit and available. The likes of Cam McClure, Xavier Crone and Sam Elliott will have to step up at times when Boland is absent while Victoria need a big season out of wicketkeeper Sam Harper as their lower order batting has been fragile at times in recent years.

Player to watch

Campbell Kellaway took a major step forward in the second half of last season scoring centuries against Queensland at the Gabba and Western Australia at the WACA, the latter an unbeaten 165 to set up victory in the final round. He also made scores of 80, 79 and 77 in two games against eventual Shield winners South Australia and 55 against a NSW attack that featured Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird and Nathan Lyon on a tricky MCG pitch. Those performances got him into the Australia A side and he made 88 against India A in India recently. He is down the list Test candidates for now but a hot start to the summer will vault him up the queue very quickly.

Australia impact

Sutherland, Dixon and Elliott will all miss the opening Shield round because of Australia A duty in India but Boland is set to play the first match against South Australia. How many he plays after that before the first Test remains to be seen but there is a hope he can feature in at least one more before the first Test. He should be fine for the second half of the season though.

Short's availability is the other unknown. He could be available for rounds four to six but it may depend how his body is after three consecutive white-ball series against New Zealand and India. He is likely to be part of Australia's T20 World Cup squad which may also see him miss most of the second half of the season.

Cameron Green could play three of the first four Shield rounds for WA • Getty Images

Captain Sam Whiteman

Coach Adam Voges Adam Voges

Squad Cameron Bancroft, Mahli Beardman, Simon Budge (R), Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Brody Couch, Keaton Critchell, Joel Curtis, Albert Esterhuysen (R), Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green (CA), Jayden Goodwin, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Baxter Holt, Josh Inglis (CA), Bryce Jackson, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh (CA), Lance Morris (CA), Joel Paris, Jordan Quiggin (R), Jhye Richardson (CA), Corey Rocchiccioli, Ashton Turner, Corey Wasley (R), Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie

In Mahli Beardman, Joel Curtis, Simon Budge, Albert Esterhuysen, Jordan Quiggin

Out Hamish McKenzie, D'Arcy Short, Charlie Stobo (NSW), Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Last season Sixth

How they shape up

Twelve months ago WA were gunning for a historic fourth straight title. This season they start as the defending wooden-spooners, albeit they still nearly made a Shield final last year despite finished sixth on a congested table. They are still laden with talent and their best XI is international quality. But managing the comings and goings of their Australia and Australia A representatives whilst keeping some continuity in their team will be the key.

The batting will be strong with Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman back healthy again and Hilton Cartwright is the bedrock of the middle-order while young keeper Joel Curtis has started the season in exceptional fashion in the Dean Jones Trophy. Add in Cameron Green for up to three of the first four games and it is an imposing batting order. The attack will be well led by Joel Paris, Cameron Gannon and Corey Rocchiccioli while the return of Matt Kelly from injury is a welcome addition. But it gets a little thin thereafter with Lance Morris out for the whole year and Jhye Richardson recovering slowly, while exciting youngster Mahli Beardman is unlikely to play any red-ball cricket in the first half of the season coming off stress fractures.

Player to watch

Cameron Bancroft is the forgotten man in the race to fill an opening spot for the Ashes. At the start of last season he was one of the favourites to fill the vacancy against India but endured a horrid run of form early in the summer. He is coming off a good winter for Gloucestershire in all forms and returned early from England to get a brief rest before setting himself for a new summer. His technique hasn't changed but he knows how to score big runs in Shield cricket and anyone scoring runs early in the season will be looked at for the Ashes.

Australia impact

Few states have as many moving parts to navigate as WA. Green's availability in the early part of the summer has changed several times but he could play Shield rounds one, three and four for WA and bowl in a couple of them under restrictions, but he may also be absent for round two and possible round three due to ODI duty. Josh Inglis is injured at the moment but when fit is likely to be away for most of the summer on Australia duty.