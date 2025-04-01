South Australia still soaking in 'unreal' Sheffield Shield scenes

The celebrations for South Australia's first Sheffield Shield title in 29 years continued on Monday as locals swarmed to Rundle Mall in Adelaide's city centre for a reception with the team as both coach Ryan Harris and captain Nathan McSweeney admitted the magnitude of what had been achieved was still sinking in.

Officially part of the nation-wide schedule announcement for next season, Cricket Australia's new chief executive Todd Greenberg was quick to say the occasion was more about SA's historic moment which had been crowned by what has become an iconic ground invasion at Karen Rolton Oval

"It was unreal," Harris said. "I remember when we got upstairs and looked over the ground and saw the crowd, I just looked at the boys' faces and I probably don't think they thought how important this was and is.

"I even talked to them yesterday, they're all still buzzing about it. Everyone running on, again, [like] scenes from 29 years ago."

McSweeney, watching from the dressing room as his side neared the target after a stand of 202 between Jason Sangha and Alex Carey , could see the crowd getting closer to the fence.

"I grew up watching cricket on TV, I always remember the fans running onto the field and all the players trying to run off and it was just cool to be a part of and to see it all happen," he said. "I think everyone who was there will remember that forever and it was a great spectacle. It's never happened to me before and we were all wondering, it was like, are we going to run on or are the fans going to run on.

Big love to all our fans who came to our Championship Celebration todaypic.twitter.com/0Ty5CXsggE — South Australia Cricket Teams (@SACricketTeams) March 31, 2025

"It was just awesome to be a part of and I think people there at the game will remember that forever. We will remember that forever. We've got so many texts from mates that are living in Brisbane saying how cool it was and I wish I could have been there so I think it's good for the game, it probably shouldn't happen every week, it's a little bit dangerous but it's a very special moment."

McSweeney also acknowledged the fresh opportunity a host of players - including himself - had been given with South Australia. In the immediate aftermath of the victory Sangha, who averaged 78.22 in the season after his move from New South Wales, said the state had "saved his career."

"So many players in our squad have been gifted an opportunity by the SACA and to be able to, I guess, give back and win the Sheffield Shield and see how much it mattered to all of them is very pleasing and it's why you play the game, for sure," McSweeney said.

"I think I was averaging 14 for Queensland when they gave me an opportunity to come down here and play cricket and since then, I've been able to get better as a player, as a person.

The view from the Karen Rolton Oval grandstand when the Shield trophy was presented • Getty Images

"Very lucky and hopefully this is just the start of something that we can keep building on. Winning two trophies is the goal and it'd be nice to do that every year but I really think, if we can keep this core group together, we can do this for a long period of time and I'm very lucky to be a part of it."

Harris, meanwhile, will reflect on the achievements in his first season as head coach on a holiday in Bali next week before turning his attention to how the team follow their twin titles having also secured the One-Day Cup.

"To win two is unheard of, it's never been done here," he said. "I moved back here to win trophies and I told the boys that when I took over. I told them that last year even. I know Dizzy [Jason Gillespie] was in charge last year, but from afar, moving back from Queensland, I did it for a reason.

"I've got to make sure the messaging is fresh and get all that happening over the next few weeks ready for when they come back in June. I've spoken about it with them. They know hopefully this drives them. Winning's good. Winning's nice.