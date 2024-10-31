Matches (9)
BAN vs SA
WBBL
Super50
WCL 2
AUS-A vs IND-A
WI vs ENG

Tasmania vs West Aust, 8th Match at Hobart, Sheffield Shield, Nov 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Hobart, November 01 - 04, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Tasmania FlagTasmania
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
Today
11:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Webster
10 M • 802 Runs • 53.47 Avg • 63.34 SR
JR Doran
10 M • 612 Runs • 36 Avg • 56.45 SR
SM Whiteman
10 M • 644 Runs • 33.89 Avg • 48.75 SR
HWR Cartwright
10 M • 623 Runs • 36.65 Avg • 53.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GT Bell
7 M • 33 Wkts • 2.67 Econ • 44.48 SR
BJ Webster
10 M • 27 Wkts • 3.09 Econ • 55.85 SR
CJ Rocchiccioli
10 M • 38 Wkts • 3.2 Econ • 57.73 SR
CJ Gannon
6 M • 30 Wkts • 2.92 Econ • 36.03 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2024/25
Match days1,2,3,4 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
WA210111.77
SOA210110.74
VIC210110.72
QLD20114.94
NSW20114.66
TAS20114.43
Full Table