Tasmania vs West Aust, 8th Match at Hobart, Sheffield Shield, Nov 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match, Hobart, November 01 - 04, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tasmania
W
L
L
D
L
West Aust
W
W
W
D
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TAS10 M • 802 Runs • 53.47 Avg • 63.34 SR
TAS10 M • 612 Runs • 36 Avg • 56.45 SR
10 M • 644 Runs • 33.89 Avg • 48.75 SR
10 M • 623 Runs • 36.65 Avg • 53.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TAS7 M • 33 Wkts • 2.67 Econ • 44.48 SR
TAS10 M • 27 Wkts • 3.09 Econ • 55.85 SR
10 M • 38 Wkts • 3.2 Econ • 57.73 SR
6 M • 30 Wkts • 2.92 Econ • 36.03 SR
Squad
TAS
WA
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|1,2,3,4 November 2024 - day (4-day match)