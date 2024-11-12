Matches (4)
Victoria vs West Aust, 13th Match at Melbourne, Australia 1-Day, Nov 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match, Melbourne, November 13, 2024, One-Day Cup (Australia)
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Victoria
L
W
W
L
L
West Aust
W
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 13:15
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|13 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
