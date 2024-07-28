India bowl, Sanju Samson in for Shubman Gill

Toss India opt to bowl vs Sri Lanka
India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, after intermittent rain had delayed the toss by 45 minutes. As a result, the start was delayed to 7.45pm local time.
Suryakumar said that the wet weather influenced his decision to chase. India made a forced change, with Sanju Samson coming in for vice-captain Shubman Gill, who had woken up with a neck spasm, according to Suryakumar.
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka wasn't too fussed about batting first in what was a must-win for them after they had lost the opening T20I on Saturday
. The hosts also made one change with offspin-bowling allrounder Ramesh Mendis
replacing left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka. Ramesh, 29, wasn't originally part of Sri Lanka's squad and was later added as a standby after they were depleted by illness and injury.
Mendis' recent form is particularly encouraging: in his most recent T20 game, for Kandy Falcons
in the LPL, he hit an unbeaten 30 off 11 balls and picked up 2 for 10 to give eventual champions Jaffna Kings an almighty scare. Chamindu Wickramasinghe
, the seam-bowling allrounder, will have to wait some more for his international debut.
India: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Sanju Samson, 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Riyan Parag, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka: 1 Kusal Mendis (wk), 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Kamindu Mendis, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Dasun Shanaka, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Ramesh Mendis, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Matheesha Pathirana, 11 Asitha Fernando