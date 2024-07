Unchanged India bat; Sri Lanka bring in Nisansala

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 , in Dambulla on Sunday afternoon.

Harmanpreet's decision hinged on the fact that the strip that both the semi-finals were played on was used for the final as well. The defending champions remained unchanged from the side that beat Bangladesh in the semi-final. This meant Uma Chetry, who replaced D Hemalatha at No.3, retained her spot.