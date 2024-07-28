Matches (15)
Final, Dambulla, July 28, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
IND Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 5.75
forecasterLive Forecast:IND-W 139
Unchanged India bat; Sri Lanka bring in Nisansala

The hosts left out Achini Kulasuriya from the XI that beat Pakistan in the semi-final

Srinidhi Ramanujam
28-Jul-2024 • 22 mins ago
Sri Lanka head coach Rumesh Ratnayake keeps an eye as Sachini Nisansala runs in, Women's Asia Cup 2024, Dambulla, July 27, 2024

Head coach Rumesh Ratnayake keeps an eye as Sachini Nisansala on the eve of the final  •  Asian Cricket Council

Toss India chose to bat vs Sri Lanka
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2024, in Dambulla on Sunday afternoon.
Harmanpreet's decision hinged on the fact that the strip that both the semi-finals were played on was used for the final as well. The defending champions remained unchanged from the side that beat Bangladesh in the semi-final. This meant Uma Chetry, who replaced D Hemalatha at No.3, retained her spot.
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu mentioned that the hosts wanted to bowl first and improve their fielding. They made one change to the XI that outplayed Pakistan on Friday with seamer Achini Kulasuriya making way for left-arm spinner Sachini Nisansala. Nisansala has played eight T20Is, scalping five wickets at an economy rate of five.
Both sides have been unbeaten so far in the tournament. India have won the T20 Asia Cup three out of four times and the ODI edition four times. Sri Lanka are yet to win one.
Sri Lanka: 1 Vishmi Gunaratne, 2 Chamari Athapaththu (capt), 3 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 4 Hasini Perera, 5 Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), 6 Kavisha Dilhari, 7 Nilakshika Silva, 8 Inoshi Priyadharshani, 9 Udeshika Prabodhani, 10 Sugandika Kumari, 11 Sachini Nisansala
India: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Uma Chetry, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Radha Yadav, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Tanuja Kanwar
Sri Lanka WomenIndia WomenSri LankaIndiaIND Women vs SL WomenWomen's Asia Cup

Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

IND Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Shafali Verma
not out1214
S Mandhana
not out1010
Extras(w 1)
Total23(0 wkts; 3.6 ovs)
Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND-W33063.615
PAK-W32141.102
NEP-W3122-2.042
UAE-W3030-2.780
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SL-W33063.988
BAN-W32141.971
THA-W3122-0.858
MAL-W3030-4.667
Full Table