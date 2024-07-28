Matches (20)
SL Women vs IND Women, Final at Dambulla, Women's Asia Cup, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Dambulla, July 28, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SL Women
L
W
W
W
W
IND Women
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SL-W10 M • 435 Runs • 54.38 Avg • 135.09 SR
SL-W10 M • 231 Runs • 25.67 Avg • 102.21 SR
IND-W10 M • 315 Runs • 52.5 Avg • 134.61 SR
IND-W10 M • 296 Runs • 42.29 Avg • 135.77 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SL-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 12.58 SR
SL-W9 M • 10 Wkts • 6 Econ • 17.4 SR
IND-W10 M • 18 Wkts • 6 Econ • 12 SR
IND-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.42 Econ • 16.28 SR
SQUAD
SL-W
IND-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Match details
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1979
|Match days
|28 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
