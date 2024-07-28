Matches (20)
SL Women vs IND Women, Final at Dambulla, Women's Asia Cup, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Dambulla, July 28, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
India Women FlagIndia Women
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 435 Runs • 54.38 Avg • 135.09 SR
RMVD Gunaratne
10 M • 231 Runs • 25.67 Avg • 102.21 SR
S Mandhana
10 M • 315 Runs • 52.5 Avg • 134.61 SR
Shafali Verma
10 M • 296 Runs • 42.29 Avg • 135.77 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AMCJK Athapaththu
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 12.58 SR
WK Dilhari
9 M • 10 Wkts • 6 Econ • 17.4 SR
RP Yadav
10 M • 18 Wkts • 6 Econ • 12 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.42 Econ • 16.28 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1979
Match days28 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Asia Cup News

Athapaththu, Sanjeewani help SL beat Pakistan in last over-thriller

Sadia Iqbal's 4 for 16 goes in vain; Sri Lanka to face India in a repeat of last edition's final

Bangladesh need more exposure to compete against top-tier teams

Since winning the Asia Cup title in 2018, Bangladesh have stagnated while the likes of India and Sri Lanka have zoomed ahead

Stats - India's fifth Asia Cup final in their fifth tournament; Radha Yadav's maiden feat

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana became the second-highest run-getter in women's T20Is

India make short work of Bangladesh in march to final

Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav derailed Bangladesh's innings, before India's in-form openers finished the small chase themselves

Whom to watch, where to follow: Women's Asia Cup 2024 semi-finals primer

Heading into the business end of the Asia Cup, here's all you need to know about recent form, key players, and even where to catch the action

Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND-W33063.615
PAK-W32141.102
NEP-W3122-2.042
UAE-W3030-2.780
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SL-W33063.988
BAN-W32141.971
THA-W3122-0.858
MAL-W3030-4.667
Full Table