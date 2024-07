Athapaththu, 34, has been coy about her future over the last several months

Having hinted for several months that she may be close to an international retirement, Chamari Athapaththu confirmed following Sri Lanka's Asia Cup victory in Dambulla, that she aims to be around for her national team until next year's ODI World Cup at least.

Athapaththu, 34, has been coy about her future over the last several months. She is Sri Lanka's captain and almost indisputably their best player. However, she had posted on social media that a series in South Africa in April would be her "last duty" with the national team but subsequently refused to expand on that post.

"Hopefully I'll still play till the next 50-over World Cup," Athapaththu told the host broadcaster when asked if she would promise her fans they'll see her play for a long time in Sri Lanka colours. The dates for next year's World Cup have not yet been confirmed, but India will host the tournament.

This means that Athapaththu will be around for the next two global events - this year's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, set to be played in October, and the ODI version next year.