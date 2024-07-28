Matches (20)
Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd T20I at Kandy, SL vs IND, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
W
L
L
A
W
India
L
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 05:54
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 338 Runs • 33.8 Avg • 139.66 SR
7 M • 180 Runs • 36 Avg • 169.81 SR
IND5 M • 170 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 125.92 SR
3 M • 141 Runs • 70.5 Avg • 165.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 16 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 11.75 SR
8 M • 14 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 12.28 SR
IND5 M • 10 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 10.8 SR
5 M • 8 Wkts • 5.17 Econ • 13.5 SR
SQUAD
SL
IND
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2758
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|28 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
India in Sri Lanka News
Asalanka: 'If you perform in the LPL, you should get a chance in the national team'
"What I really want is to get 100% out of my players, and to create a positive environment for them"
Suryakumar Yadav: 'The same train will continue, only the engine has changed'
"I'm going to play the way I've been playing so far, nothing will change," says India's new T20I captain
Illness a concern for Sri Lanka as they flag off new era alongside India
During the recently concluded LPL, spin held sway over pace in Pallekele - will that trend continue in this T20I series?
Calm, chilled and selfless: captain Asalanka steps into Sri Lanka cricket's melee
Sri Lanka fans have been burned before, but on the face of it, Asalanka does have the credentials to potentially turn things around