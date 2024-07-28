Matches (20)
Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd T20I at Kandy, SL vs IND, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Pallekele, July 28, 2024, India tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BKG Mendis
10 M • 338 Runs • 33.8 Avg • 139.66 SR
P Nissanka
7 M • 180 Runs • 36 Avg • 169.81 SR
Shubman Gill
5 M • 170 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 125.92 SR
YBK Jaiswal
3 M • 141 Runs • 70.5 Avg • 165.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
8 M • 16 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 11.75 SR
M Pathirana
8 M • 14 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 12.28 SR
Arshdeep Singh
5 M • 10 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 10.8 SR
Washington Sundar
5 M • 8 Wkts • 5.17 Econ • 13.5 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
SL
IND
Match details
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match numberT20I no. 2758
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days28 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
India in Sri Lanka News

Asalanka: 'If you perform in the LPL, you should get a chance in the national team'

"What I really want is to get 100% out of my players, and to create a positive environment for them"

Suryakumar Yadav: 'The same train will continue, only the engine has changed'

"I'm going to play the way I've been playing so far, nothing will change," says India's new T20I captain

Illness a concern for Sri Lanka as they flag off new era alongside India

During the recently concluded LPL, spin held sway over pace in Pallekele - will that trend continue in this T20I series?

Calm, chilled and selfless: captain Asalanka steps into Sri Lanka cricket's melee

Sri Lanka fans have been burned before, but on the face of it, Asalanka does have the credentials to potentially turn things around

Shubman Gill keen to improve his T20I performance

India vice-captain looking forward to forging opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal

