Kings vs Trinbago, 12th Match at Gros Islet, CPL 2024, Sep 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match (N), Gros Islet, September 10, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
St Lucia Kings FlagSt Lucia Kings
Trinbago Knight Riders FlagTrinbago Knight Riders
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Charles
9 M • 262 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 118.55 SR
PBB Rajapaksa
7 M • 221 Runs • 36.83 Avg • 148.32 SR
N Pooran
9 M • 321 Runs • 40.13 Avg • 169.84 SR
KU Carty
5 M • 228 Runs • 76 Avg • 150.99 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS Joseph
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 18.18 SR
K Pierre
7 M • 9 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 14.11 SR
Waqar Salamkheil
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.32 Econ • 18.54 SR
SP Narine
8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 19.2 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SLK
TKR
Player
Role
Aaron Jones 
Top order Batter
Ackeem Auguste 
Top order Batter
Khari Campbell 
Allrounder
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
McKenny Clarke 
Bowler
Shadrack Descarte 
Allrounder
Faf du Plessis 
Middle order Batter
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Mikkel Govia 
-
Johann Jeremiah 
-
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Khary Pierre 
Allrounder
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 
Top order Batter
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
David Wiese 
Allrounder
Match details
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Series
Season2024
Match days10 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GAW33062.527
BR22041.210
ABF6244-0.531
SLK3214-0.671
TKR21120.950
STKNP6152-1.011
Full Table