Super Kings vs MI Cape Town, 4th Match at Johannesburg, SA20, Jan 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match (D/N), Johannesburg, January 11, 2025, SA20
Joburg Super Kings FlagJoburg Super Kings
MI Cape Town FlagMI Cape Town
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JL du Plooy
10 M • 329 Runs • 36.56 Avg • 154.46 SR
F du Plessis
10 M • 233 Runs • 33.29 Avg • 146.54 SR
RD Rickelton
9 M • 443 Runs • 55.38 Avg • 174.4 SR
HE van der Dussen
10 M • 320 Runs • 32 Avg • 147.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LB Williams
7 M • 14 Wkts • 10.1 Econ • 9 SR
N Burger
9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 20.66 SR
GF Linde
10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.77 Econ • 22.5 SR
N Thushara
5 M • 8 Wkts • 9.24 Econ • 12.5 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
JSK
MICT
Player
Role
Faf du Plessis (c)
Middle order Batter
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Jonny Bairstow 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Doug Bracewell 
Bowler
Nandre Burger 
Bowler
Gerald Coetzee 
Bowler
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Leus du Plooy 
Middle order Batter
Donovan Ferreira 
Allrounder
Beuran Hendricks 
Bowler
Imran Tahir 
Bowler
Evan Jones 
Batting Allrounder
JP King 
Allrounder
Wihan Lubbe 
Top order Batter
Sibonelo Makhanya 
Middle order Batter
Matheesha Pathirana 
Bowler
Tabraiz Shamsi 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Hardus Viljoen 
Bowler
David Wiese 
Allrounder
Lizaad Williams 
Bowler
Match details
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days11 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News

For the first time, the SA20 will not clash with South Africa's international commitments

Leagues like ILT20 'not good for the game' - Graeme Smith

SA20 2025: Can anyone prevent a Sunrisers Eastern Cape hat-trick?

Mitchell McClenaghan to be MI Cape Town's bowling coach in the SA20

Shane Bond will link up with Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL mega auction later this year

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
MICT11054.850
SEC1010-4.850
DSG-----
JSK-----
PR-----
PC-----
Full Table