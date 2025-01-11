Matches (13)
SA20 (2)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
BPL (4)
BBL 2024 (2)
Super Smash (2)
Super Kings vs MI Cape Town, 4th Match at Johannesburg, SA20, Jan 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
JSK Win & Bat
MICT Win & Bat
JSK Win & Bowl
MICT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Super Kings
W
L
W
W
L
MI Cape Town
L
L
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JSK10 M • 329 Runs • 36.56 Avg • 154.46 SR
JSK10 M • 233 Runs • 33.29 Avg • 146.54 SR
MICT9 M • 443 Runs • 55.38 Avg • 174.4 SR
10 M • 320 Runs • 32 Avg • 147.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JSK7 M • 14 Wkts • 10.1 Econ • 9 SR
JSK9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 20.66 SR
MICT10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.77 Econ • 22.5 SR
MICT5 M • 8 Wkts • 9.24 Econ • 12.5 SR
Squad
JSK
MICT
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|11 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News
South African cricket and SA20 learn to co-exist
For the first time, the SA20 will not clash with South Africa's international commitments
Leagues like ILT20 'not good for the game' - Graeme Smith
SA20 commissioner talks up SA20's investment in local cricket, saying "We see ourselves as very different to the ILT20. We're a South African league, with a majority of South African players"
SA20 2025: Can anyone prevent a Sunrisers Eastern Cape hat-trick?
Who are the big stars in action, what do the teams look like, and everything else you need to know about SA20 2025
Carl Hopkinson replaces James Pamment as Mumbai Indians' fielding coach
Mitchell McClenaghan to be MI Cape Town's bowling coach in the SA20