India vs West Indies, 2nd Test at Delhi, IND v WI, Oct 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Drinks
2nd Test, Delhi, October 10 - 14, 2025, West Indies tour of India
India FlagIndia
518/5d
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(89.3 ov) (fo) 248 & 293/5

Day 4 - Session 2: West Indies lead by 23 runs.

Current RR: 3.27
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 49.3
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 36/2 (3.60)
Test CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Roston Chase* 
(rhb)
39654160.004 (5b)15 (30b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Kuldeep Yadav 
(lws)
17.317514.2869731.3 - 0 - 12 - 1
Mohammed Siraj 
(rf)
1333722.8460601 - 0 - 4 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
542443137*25.72
MatWktsBBIAve
15665/4021.91
431336/1529.65
 Last BatTevin Imlach 12 (13b) FOW293/5 (89.3 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: India - 1 of 3, West Indies - 2 of 3
DRS
W
89th
4
88th
6
1
1
4
87th
1
86th
1lb
1
Match centre Ground time: 13:13
Scores: Sudeep Poojar | Comms: Ashish Pant

Time for a drink

Amit: "Give the devil credit when it is due. West Indies batted beautifully for a long time -- irrespective of what happens at the end!" Don't think anyone is denying that

89.3
W
Kuldeep to Imlach, OUT

That keeps very, very low and Imlach is trapped right in front. West Indies lose their fifth and Kuldeep has another one. Pushed just a little quicker on leg stump, Imlach stays back, misses and is struck in front. He doesn't opt for the review.

Tevin Imlach lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 12 (13b 1x4 1x6) SR: 92.3
89.2
Kuldeep to Imlach, no run

Defended uppishly with hard hands. Tossed up on on middle stump, he stretches forward and splices this awfully close to the bowler

89.1
Kuldeep to Imlach, no run

Length ball spinning back into the batter, who works this to short leg

end of over 894 runs
WI: 293/4CRR: 3.29 
Roston Chase39 (65b 4x4 1x6)
Tevin Imlach12 (10b 1x4 1x6)
Mohammed Siraj 13-3-37-2
Kuldeep Yadav 17-1-75-0

sujesh panta: "What about Dipendra Singh Airee from Nepal? He is on par with Philips and Jadeja." Not a bad shout at all. What a gun fielder, that man!

88.6
Siraj to Chase, no run

Good length ball outside off, he shoulders arms

88.5
Siraj to Chase, no run

Another bouncer but the line is leg stump, Chase ducks under it once more

88.4
Siraj to Chase, no run

Banged in short now, Chase ducks under it comfortably

88.3
4
Siraj to Chase, FOUR runs

That's a lovely late dab. Back of a length ball outside off. He uses the pace of the ball, opens the face of the bat and runs this to the left of Rahul who is more of a gully than slip

88.2
Siraj to Chase, no run

Short of a good length ball around off stump, he gets right behind it and defends

88.1
Siraj to Chase, no run

On a length on off stump, he gets behind the line and defends

Pete: "Glenn Phillips is a better sprinter than Jadeja." Hmm, I will have him as a close second.

end of over 8812 runs
WI: 289/4CRR: 3.28 
Tevin Imlach12 (10b 1x4 1x6)
Roston Chase35 (59b 3x4 1x6)
Kuldeep Yadav 17-1-75-0
Jasprit Bumrah 13-5-27-0
87.6
6
Kuldeep to Imlach, SIX runs

Oh, shot! Tossed up wrong'un on middle, Imlach spots it early, waltzes down the track and thumps this over mid-on by reaching the pitch of the ball.

87.5
1
Kuldeep to Chase, 1 run

Fuller on middle, he eases this to long-on

87.4
1
Kuldeep to Imlach, 1 run

Flatter length ball outside off, he pushes to the left of point where Jadeja sprints and keeps them down to a run. Has there been a better sprinter in the history of cricket that Jadeja?

87.3
Kuldeep to Imlach, no run

Flatter just around off stump pulling his length back as Imlach stays back and defends

87.2
4
Kuldeep to Imlach, FOUR runs

Down the track, clears the infield and gets four. Tossed up, turning back into Imlach who jumps down and hoicks him over mid-on

87.1
Kuldeep to Imlach, no run

Tossed up on off, he stretches forward and defends

Kuldeep back on from over the wicket. Slip, short leg, leg slip in place

end of over 871 run
WI: 277/4CRR: 3.18 
Roston Chase34 (58b 3x4 1x6)
Tevin Imlach1 (5b)
Jasprit Bumrah 13-5-27-0
Mohammed Siraj 12-3-33-2

Cal Sri: "Have been making phenomenal predictions since day 2. India wins before close of play "

86.6
Bumrah to Chase, no run

Slower offcutter on a length just outside off. Chase spots it early and defends

86.5
Bumrah to Chase, no run

Sharp back of a length ball on middle, he defends back to the bowler

86.4
Bumrah to Chase, no run

back of a length ball on off stump at 137.8kph, he stands tall and defends back to the bowler

86.3
1
Bumrah to Imlach, 1 run

Another sharp bouncer and Imlach gets off the mark. Short ball at 139.1kph on middle, he stands tall and fends this to the on-side

86.2
Bumrah to Imlach, no run

Short of a good length ball at 140.4kph that shapes away late. Imlach hangs his bat out and pushes towards gully with an open face of the bat

Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
RL Chase
39 runs (65)
4 fours1 six
Productive shot
flick
13 runs
0 four1 six
Control
95%
Current bowlers
Kuldeep Yadav
O
17.3
M
1
R
75
W
1
ECO
4.28
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Mohammed Siraj
O
13
M
3
R
37
W
2
ECO
2.84
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Partnerships
Team LogoIndia
KL RahulYBK Jaiswal
38 (54)
58 (105)
20 (51)
YBK JaiswalB Sai Sudharsan
106 (141)
193 (306)
87 (165)
Shubman GillYBK Jaiswal
25 (71)
74 (137)
49 (66)
Shubman GillK Nitish Kumar Reddy
46 (49)
91 (103)
43 (54)
Shubman GillDC Jurel
58 (76)
102 (155)
44 (79)
Team LogoWest Indies
JD CampbellT Chanderpaul
10 (25)
21 (44)
11 (19)
T ChanderpaulA Athanaze
23 (48)
66 (122)
38 (74)
SD HopeA Athanaze
11 (19)
19 (29)
3 (10)
RL ChaseSD Hope
0 (7)
1 (8)
1 (1)
SD HopeTA Imlach
24 (37)
49 (96)
21 (59)
JP GreavesTA Imlach
7 (7)
7 (15)
0 (8)
JP GreavesK Pierre
10 (13)
11 (20)
0 (7)
JA WarricanK Pierre
1 (5)
1 (7)
0 (2)
K PierreA Phillip
23 (37)
46 (101)
19 (64)
A PhillipJNT Seales
5 (29)
27 (54)
13 (25)
Team LogoWest Indies
JD CampbellT Chanderpaul
7 (21)
17 (51)
10 (30)
JD CampbellA Athanaze
11 (19)
18 (36)
7 (17)
JD CampbellSD Hope
97 (159)
177 (295)
75 (136)
RL ChaseSD Hope
30 (44)
59 (122)
28 (78)
RL ChaseTA Imlach
9 (21)
22 (34)
12 (13)
View more stats
Match details
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
TossIndia, elected to bat first
Series
West Indies tour of India
ICC World Test Championship
Season2025/26
Match numberTest no. 2601
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
Match days10,11,12,13,14 October 2025 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
Australia
Paul ReiffelDRS
England
Richard IllingworthDRS
TV Umpire
England
Alex Wharf
Reserve Umpire
India
KN Ananthapadmanabhan
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Andy Pycroft
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

'Test match still on' - West Indies 'hope to make a game out of' India's follow-on gamble

India enforced the follow-on expecting wear and tear, but Campbell and Hope led West Indies' strongest showing of the series

Kuldeep's stump vision defies flat Delhi pitch

The India wristspinner picked up a five-for in unfriendly bowling conditions by beating batters in the air and keeping the wickets in play

Hope and Campbell fight back after Kuldeep five-for forces WI to follow on

India ended day three in Delhi still in the lead by 97 runs

'Impact injury' keeps Sai Sudharsan off the field on the third day

Sai Sudharsan picked up the injury when he "caught" John Campbell's slog-sweep at forward short-leg, the slog-sweep hitting him in the helmet grille before the ball lodged itself in his arms

The many moods and tempos of Jaiswal and Gill

Both are versatile batters and they missed out on big scores in Ahmedabad, but they were never going to miss out two Tests in a row

West Indies Innings
Player NameRB
JD Campbell
lbw115199
T Chanderpaul
caught1030
A Athanaze
bowled717
SD Hope
bowled103214
RL Chase
not out3965
TA Imlach
lbw1213
Extras(b 3, lb 3, nb 1)
Total293(5 wkts; 89.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
AUS330036100.00
SL21011666.67
IND63214055.56
ENG52212643.33
BAN2011416.67
WI404000.00
NZ------
PAK------
SA------
Full Table