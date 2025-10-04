Gill: 'No complaints, was a near-perfect game for us'

"Three centurions in the game and I think we fielded really well in both the innings, so honestly don't really have any complaints," Gill told the host broadcaster after India's win. "I've lost six tosses in a row, but as long as we keep winning the matches, it doesn't matter for us. I'm very happy with the win."

India had bowled out West Indies for 162 on the opening day with Mohammed Siraj leading the way with 4 for 40. Then, KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125) and Ravindra Jadeja (104*) scored centuries before India declared on 448 for 5, with a lead of 286. It took India less than two sessions on the third day to wrap up the game with Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar sharing seven wickets between them in West Indies' second innings.

"When you've got quality spinners like them, it's difficult to be able to rotate," Gill said. "But it's good to have an option of too many rather than not having any. But that's the challenge and that's the fun of playing in India. There would always be someone who would be out there ready to get the job done."

Gill has enjoyed a productive start to his stint as Test captain. After India drew the five-match Test series in England 2-2, they started their home season with a bang.

"It's hard to pin down to one or two things that I learned, but I think over a period of two years, how we bonded as a team and how we got ourselves out from tough situations and difficult situations," Gill said. "That was really pleasing for me to see. We are still a learning side and I think as long as we keep learning from our experiences that we have, I think we're going to be on the positive side of the match."

"I've been batting at No. 9, No. 8 a few years ago, but now I've got my number... No. 6" Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja, who was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten century and his match haul of 4 for 69, has said that working on his fitness and skills during the off season at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru has paid off. Jadeja has been one of India's premier spinners at home for a long time and has also stepped up with the bat. He was the fourth-highest run-getter in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with 516 runs in ten innings at an average of 86 and has carried his form into the home season.

"I've been batting at No. 9, No. 8 a few years ago, but now I've got my number... No. 6," Jadeja said. "So I have time to prepare myself and I can pace my innings. I don't need to hurry. I don't need to rush [and play] unnecessary shots. I just, I can go out there and take my time and just pace my innings."

Jadeja was also excited about playing on a red-soil surface in Ahmedabad, which offers more bounce and grip for spinners and is equally good for the batters.

"Playing on a red soil [pitch], it's fun because as a spinner, you get more turn and bounce," he said. "As a spinner, you always want that. I was enjoying and as I got to know that we are playing on a red soil wicket, I thought, okay, for batting as well and for bowling as well. If the wicket is flat, you can score runs. If the ball is turning, then you can enjoy bowling on the red soil [pitch]."