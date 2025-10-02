Live report - Rahul, Jurel and Jadeja hit hundreds as India lead nears 300

Mohammed Siraj leaps in celebration after bowling Brandon King • Associated Press

India began their home season by reducing West Indies to 90 for 5 at lunch on a green pitch in Ahmedabad. Mohammed Siraj took three of those wickets, picking up where he left off after his Iron Man efforts during the England tour earlier this year. Kuldeep Yadav who was surplus to requirements then, produced a reminder of his considerable skill when he conjured the ball of the day to clean up Shai Hope's stumps and carry his team off to lunch on a high.

This West Indies XI has nine centuries in it. Two of their top three have yet to contribute to that count. The other one has a double, but he was returning after a 20-month break. Tagenarine Chanderpaul would be sorely disappointed with his return - out for a duck, caught down the leg side. But there were others who had reasons to feel more guilty. Brandon King left a straight ball to knock down his middle stump.

Alick Athanaze looked steady, especially after he got through a nervous first few deliveries where it seemed like he was anxious to feel bat on ball. The West Indian No. 3 was just starting to gain confidence in his defence when Siraj preyed on his inexperience and came up with the wicket. He had seen the batter settling in nicely and decided to tease him with a fuller delivery. Had the length been shorter, Athanaze might have been more circumspect with his shot. The fact that it was pitched up had his juices flowing and he went for a big booming drive and was caught at slip.

Jasprit Bumrah, at the Asia Cup, was partly bowling his team to victory and partly testing his fitness out for these Test matches. Early indications were that his rhythm is on point. He took only one wicket of a highly productive first session but had to work for it, convincing his captain that there were two sounds as the ball passed John Campbell's bat, which had also hit his pad. Replays provided enough evidence of an edge to overturn the on-field umpire's not-out decision.