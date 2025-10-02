Live report - Rahul, Jurel and Jadeja hit hundreds as India lead nears 300

Live
Live report - Rahul, Jurel and Jadeja hit hundreds as India lead nears 300By Alagappan Muthu
Stumps: India lead by 286
India 448 for 5 (Jurel 125, Rahul 100, Jadeja 104*, Chase 2-90) lead West Indies 162 (Greaves 32, Siraj 4-40, Bumrah 3-42, Kuldeep 2-25) by 286 runs
India's batting riches put them in consummate control of the first Test of their home season, with KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel scoring important centuries. It was Rahul's first at home since 2016 and it was Jurel's first one ever. They now have a lead of 286, which is large enough to potentially shrink this down from a five-day game.
Ravindra Jadeja had an equal part to play in a day where India made 327 runs for just three wickets. There was a point when the pitch started crumbling and West Indies' spinners were able to get the ball to turn sharply out of the rough. India collectively decided to attack them, hoping to throw them off the lengths where they could access the worn out parts of the pitch. Jadeja did this the best. His idea was to charge at the bowler, and every time he did, he was looking to hit a boundary. Seven of the 11 he ended up with were the result of this ruthless approach, including a six that helped him breeze through the nervous nineties.
Jomel Warrican, Roston Chase and Khary Pierre, in helpful conditions, were left nursing combined figures of 4 for 283 from 82 overs. Jadeja, meanwhile, helped India reprise a feature of their England tour earlier this year, becoming the third centurion of the innings. The last time that happened at home was 2018, during West Indies' previous visit to the country. Jadeja connected that trio to this trio.
Jadeja century
Another hundred for Ravindra Jadeja. His sixth overall. His second in three Tests. And there's every chance he might come back in with the ball and take a five-for. His old pal R Ashwin has that double. He has it too. Hundred and five-for in the same game. But it'd be pretty poetic if the first Test following Ashwin's retirement sees Jadeja follow suit.
Jurel gone
Khary Pierre has his first Test wicket. Big smile on his face. He's 34 years old. He might have thought his chances of playing Test cricket for West Indies were long gone. But now here he is. Never giving up.
Dhruv Jurel walks back for 125. It looked like his focus had shifted to attack after bringing up his maiden Test century. The shot he gets out to is a forceful drive on the up which takes the edge through to the keeper. Good take from Hope, staying down and then rising with the ball.
Jurel maiden century
Magnificent effort from Dhruv Jurel. It is clear from the way he bats that he is set up to be consistent. He has good judgment of what to play and what to leave. He's comfortable in attack and defence. Some of his back foot shots against pace were chef's kiss, so that, along with the way he played out the second new ball, suggests he should be able to adapt to overseas conditions. He has a high floor. Pant beats him with a high ceiling. Maybe India might find a way for both players to be part of the XI. Trust Jurel to be a specialist batter.
India are looking at three centurions in an innings again - a feature of their tour of England earlier this year. At home though, the last time that happened was in 2018, during West Indies' last visit to the country.
Ravindra Jadeja has the chance to connect that trio to this trio.
India lead tops 200
Since India began a mission to be a force both at home and away, the biggest thing that has held them back are periods of play that they either lose concentration or fail to seize.
In this Test match, one moment came when WI started getting help from the rough. All of their batters - including the ones who lost their wickets (Gill and Rahul) in the process - tried to attack and throw the opposition off. WI's spinners have bowled 65 overs for 201 runs and three wickets (average 67, bowling strike rate 130).
Another was the second new ball, taken in the 98th over. India chose to play this out, backing their defence against the seam movement. Jurel got beat playing a rash drive and ever since he's been conscious of leaving the ball outside off. That's led to 32 runs in 12 overs since the new ball.
The two tier WTC
The Test Championship has been good, mostly. Until its introduction only white-ball cricket offered the chance of a World Cup. Even now with the rise in popularity of T20 cricket, with how easily it can be packaged and marketed on Instagram and Tiktok, there is a satisfaction on offer for players who do well in this area. You get a lot of money, like settled-for-life kind of money, and you get fame.
The WTC is how the decision makers are trying to keep Test cricket on level terms. In its current format, every team doesn't play every other team. That'd make the cycle too long and limit the oppotunity for bumper five-match series. The solution, as a result is, they all play an uneven number of matches and are placed on the table by percentage of points won from the total points they have available. Not everyone has been a fan. The last cycle, the champions South Africa faced questions about facing low-quality oppositions to make the final. Also, the final is always played in England. India haven't been big on that.
The latest challenge to the WTC is switching it into two-tiers. The upside is a chance of fewer blowouts. The downside is when teams on the lower end of the table don't get to play teams on the upper end of the table, it stunts their growth. Also no more spectacular results like this one
West Indies are at this lower end of the table and are unsure of what the future holds. What about you?
Tea: India lead by 164
India moving into a stronhold now. 108 runs for one wicket in that session. The one wicket came in the first over after lunch, KL Rahul out after scoring exactly 100. The pitch is crumbling. Balls were hitting the rough and sliding down low or kicking up high. Seeing that, and knowing his team is safely in the lead, Ravindra Jadeja decided to attack WI's spinners to stop them from building momentum and the plan has worked. India haven't let WI have even a sniff.
Ravindra Jadeja is among India's top 20 run-scorers in Test cricket. He is also in the top five wicket-takers. That's Kapil Dev territory because he is the only other allrounder in those two brackets.
Once upon a time, they said Jadeja was first a fielder, then a bowler and if need be a batter. To improve from there and become one of the team's most consistent source of runs - this is his seventh fifty-plus score in six Tests - is kinda special.
This innings has been all about Jadeja's takedown of spin and this table shows how he went about it. So efficient coming down the track.
That is an exhaustive table of all the batters stepping out of their crease against spin in this Test so far. It shows how India have been keen to do so but WI weren't (not that they faced a lot of balls against spin).
Dhruv Jurel is an allrounder. He doesn't have to bowl when he keeps wicket, and bats as well as he does. And he's so confident. Even in his debut series, when India had didn't have Rahul and Jadeja (injury) and Kohli (paternity leave) and were under pressure at various times by England, Jurel stood firm, playing like a seasoned pro. The 90, which is still his highest score, that he made in Ranchi was vital to India winning the series. England had them at 177 for 7 after scoring 353 themselves. Jurel was the one that pushed England back from there.
The threat he faced this time isn't as big. India were in the lead by the time he came out to bat. Still, there was quality in his shot-making, against both pace and spin, and enough solidity in his defence (he was arguably more solid when he attacked than when he defended). Jurel came into the WI series after scoring a 140 against an Australia A side in Lucknow. Under ordinary circumstances, he would be a first-choice pick. India, though, have an extraordinary player in Rishabh Pant.
"Staying with or around the [India] team definitely gives you confidence," Jurel has said. "I consider myself very lucky and privileged that I got the chance to play Tests for India and to be with the team. Even if you are not playing, when seniors are around. you learn so many things from them. In a country of billions, how many people get this opportunity?"
Jomel Warrican bowled just two overs before lunch. After the break, he's bowled unchanged for seven overs, even though he's come under some tap from Ravindra Jadeja.
WI preferred Khary Pierre in the morning and while he didn't do badly, his focus seemed on containment. Bowling quick through the air and sometimes targeting the pads of the right-hander from over the wicket.
Warrican has presented India with different challenges, changing his pace, going slow when he loops them wide and going quick when he aims for the stumps. He's been harder to line-up, making the natural variation he is getting out of a crumbling pitch that much more dangerous. It's why Jadeja targeted him, trying to hit him out of the attack. Credit to West Indies for not buckling.
An unusually green pitch greeted everyone two days out from the start of the Test match. Jomel Warrican was asked about it and he seemed certain the grass would be shaved off by the time the action started. It wasn't. There were still about 4-5mm in on a red-soil pitch.
Karthik Krishnaswamy and Nagraj Gollapudi snooped around for us and found out that "red-soil pitches tend to offer excellent bounce and carry when held together by grass. Without this binding, however, they have the tendency to crumble rapidly into dustbowls." That crumbling is happening right now.
And it's resulted in a change of intent from India. It's almost like they know letting a spinner settle in on a length right now (which Jadeja, Kuldeep and Washy would be keen to do later) is like inviting a batting collapse. This has resulted in Rahul's wicket for 100 but also the lead has all of a sudden shot up to 81. India have made 27 runs in four overs after lunch. Ravi Shastri on commentary suggested a lead of 150-200 would be very handy in these conditions.
Rahul gone
Jomel Warrican bowled only two overs before lunch. He starts this time right after the break and he takes down Rahul for 100. It was curious given how the pitch was responding to their spinners. WI preferred their debutant left-arm spinner Pierre bowling through the morning.
Soft dismissal for Rahul. He hasn't always shown the care he does when he plays away from home. Perhaps that's a sign that he thinks he can't just defend his way through the challenges this pitch is offering, with the rough playing its part. Sees a tossed up delivery, wide outside off, and lashes at it and gets caught at cover. Either he should've found the gap, or kept it down. Solid century, strange dismissal, reminiscent of his 84 in Hyderabad against England where he looked to attack a spinner and got caught playing an aggressive shot. That time the opposition was let back in and they went on to win.
Lunch: India lead by 56
India go to lunch with a lead of 56. They've made 97 runs in 29 overs this morning. WI had a chance to put a dent into them early, but Rahul got a life on 57 in the very first over of the day and has made the most of it, scoring his 11th Test century and walking off unbeaten at the break.
Since WI were alerted to the damage a ball out of the rough can cause in the 52nd over, they've managed to target it well enough to stymie the rate of scoring.
Rahul too is looking to put them off from accessing that area, he's going conventional sweep and finds a boundary in the 61st over, which is the back end of the sequence.
So no century on home captaincy debut then. Roston Chase takes out his opposite number for 50, a reverse sweep straight into the hands of slip. It's not exactly his shot. He played one in the Asia Cup and it felt like a sign. A conventional batter trying to show he has the gears for modern day T20 cricket. The one he played here is to try and put the spinners off from hitting the rough. Doesn't pan out.
India now into the allrounders with Dhruv Jurel, the wicketkeeper coming out.
At one end, there is a rough spot bang in front of the right-hander, on leg stump or so. Khary Pierre is able to land one on it and it has KL Rahul in trouble, the batter looking to hit against the turn and the ball exploding out of the dirt to take his leading edge.
This rough was created by Jayden Seales' followthrough. It's likely to prove influential though it looks more like a Ravindra Jadeja thing than a Kuldeep Yadav thing. No wait, it will be a Kuldeep Yadav and a Washington Sundar thing when the left-handers bat.
The other end looks fairly bare. No major rough spots to worry about.
Jayden Seales has a lovely outswinger. It's a function of how well he presents the seam. Ian Bishop on commentary rated it very highly. KL Rahul plays with soft hands. So if he does make a mistake, and an edge happens, it goes fine. It is the first over of the morning. The batters need to get set again, so no matter the score they're on, there is a heightened vulnerability.
So why then did WI go funky so early? They had just one slip in and he was pushed off to the side, left to watch as Seales pulls off that perfect outswinger and Rahul makes that terrible mistake and the edge flies between slip and wicketkeeper for four. There is room for funk in Test cricket but maybe not in the first over of a fresh day where there is still help for the fast bowlers. They should've had Rahul for 57. Instead, they pay for focusing on mitigating runs rather than looking for wickets.
West Indies finished eighth out of nine teams in both the World Test Championships so far and are currently placed last among all the sides that have taken part in this one. It appears they have identified the rot that has led them down this path - decline in player skills, the ways the domestic cricket system is failing to prepare them for bigger challenges and a lack of specialist coaching support at almost every level.
Surely the system is not so broken when it can bring through players like Jayden Seales and Alick Athanaze. There is a definite need for improvement and, after 27 all out, a need for introspection. But a lot of it might just happen organically. Maybe it might even start today with someone putting their hand up.
India's bowlers took control of the first home Test of the season. Now it's up to their batters to put it out of sight of the opposition.
West Indies have had time to regroup. The came over shorn of much of their first-choice bowlers, to the extent that they've had to hand out debuts to a 22-year-old and a 34-year-old to put an XI on the park. They're up against it. But they're certainly not out of it.
1
Stumps: India trail by 41
India 121 for 2 (Rahul 53*, Gill 18*) trail West Indies 160 (Greaves 32, Siraj 4-40, Bumrah 3-43) by 41 runs
If there was any anxiety about India's performance this home season, the first day's play went a long way to allaying them. Weakened they might be with the retirements of three legends, wounded they might be after losing the last series here 0-3, there is still plenty of fire. West Indies came under it and couldn't really muster up a response. After choosing to bat, they were bowled out for 162 with time to spare for the tea break.
Mohammed Siraj picked up where he left off after his Iron Man efforts in England. He focused on pitching the ball up. He targeted the top of the stumps. He didn't give the batter any easy reprieves and that was enough for him to pick up four of the first five wickets to fall. He thought he had a fifth - which would've been a landmark moment because he doesn't have a five-for at home - but DRS took it away. Jasprit Bumrah, his new-ball partner, offered him a pat on the back when replays showed the lbw shout against Justin Greaves being struck down but didn't seem to be so sympathetic when he started ripping out the tail with his yorkers. Eventually Siraj had to settle for figures of 4 for 40.
A comfortable day's play offered opportunity for India to make further gains, particularly their new man at No. 3. But Sai Sudharsan's dismissal for 7 off 19 only served as a reminder that this team is still transitioning and that without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, R Aswhin and Rishabh Pant, who is only injured, there are vulnerabilities. KL Rahul papered over them with a no-nonsense half-century. India went to stumps trailing by 41.
When he moved from 43 to 46, Rahul yelped in pain. It's his right leg. He clutches the back of his knee after playing a really good cut shot, backing away and creating room for himself to get on top of a Roston Chase offbreak. He needed a break and time with the physio. It looked a little like cramp. He wasn't able to run when play resumed and was bouncing up and down at the non-strikers' end trying to set himself right. Seems to have worked because he has brought up his fifty and looks hungry for more.
Rahul has played only one match since India's tour of England ended in August. That though was in the extreme heat of Lucknow and he made 176 against Australia A. So his fitness should be alright.
Oooh, that's a bad shot. Sai Sudharsan has impressed a lot of the right people with his attitude, though most of those accolades were for his work in the IPL.
When he debuted in Tests, he had a first-class average in the 30s. India haven't taken punts like that on a top-order batter since WV Raman.
They seem set to give Sai Sudharsan a long rope. They see him as an organised player and as someone who can withstand high quality bowling. But in England, he suffered a pattern of dismissals where he kept getting caught down the leg side. Here, he misjudges the length - it's too full to go for the pull - and gets plumb lbw to Roston Chase.
Two ducks, this 7 off 19 and one fifty in seven innings so far for India's new No. 3. Still a small enough sample size to merit leniency. India will certainly give him this series and the South Africa series as well. But after that...
1nb
4
•
•
•
•
2
1lb
1
4
4
•
2
•
4
•
•
1
4
•
•
4
•
•
4
•
•
4
4
1
•
•
•
The fifty partnership between Rahul and Jaiswal is up. It's their fifth in 22 innings. Runs flowing freely after the break
Rahul and Jaiswal was a hastily put together opening partnership for India on their tour of Australia last year. Since then, they've shown great affinity for each other. Today, their first runs came from an almost telepathic understanding. Rahul knocked the ball with soft hands into midwicket and said "yeah". Jaiswal was off.
There's a nice contrast in the way they play as well, Rahul letting the ball come to him and meeting it under his eyes. Jaiswal, when he attacks, goes hard at the ball, whether it's on the front foot or the back foot. There were signs of Rahul's growth as a leader in this team in Australia, when Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy said they go up to him for advice and for help to stay calm in the middle.
Jaiswal's attacking shots haven't come off just yet, perhaps a sign of some rust given he's played only one game of competitive cricket since the England tour ended in August.
Siraj is denied a first five-for at home, and back-to-back five-fors in Tests. But he's the one all of his team-mates go to for high-fives and he's the one who leads them all off the field. Took four of the first five wickets to fall and was in the middle of one of his wrecking-ball spells.
Siraj thought he had the landmark when he was still in his 11th over when DRS intervened (and rightly). Key to his success was the focus he placed on hitting the top of the stumps. Seventy-four of his eight-four deliveries (88%) were pitched up. An identical number also ended up in line with the stumps or just outside off.
West Indies were 90 for 5 at lunch. Roston Chase and Shai Hope offered some resistance but it didn't last. Justin Greaves top-scored with 32. His wicket cleared the way for WI to be bowled out for 162 with time to spare for tea. Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with a three-for that took him to 50 wickets in 24 innings in home Tests, joint-quickest to the mark alongside Javagal Srinath.
22.4 West Indies' batting average in the ICC World Test Championship, the lowest of the participating teams
They have had highs - the win against Australia at the Gabba. Their fast bowlers still raise the hair in the back of your neck. It's a shame the two Josephs are injured and couldn't be part of the tour. But Jayden Seales will be fun. He's very direct with his lengths, pitching them up looking for bowleds and lbws, trusting that his pace can beat anybody.
WI Test batters are yet to match up. It feels like a long time since one of them lit up the world. It happens all the time in T20 cricket though. Since the days of Lara, all of their greats - Pollard, Bravo, Narine, Russell - came to be known for what they did in white-ball cricket. Gayle managed the straddle all three formats, with triple centuries in Tests, double-centuries in ODIs and centuries in T20Is. But as time has gone on, the wait for the next great WI batter just keeps on increasing.
He created a steep angle into Roston Chase, going a touch wider on the crease. Kept the length up too. Around the knee-roll. Chase has no choice but to play, to protect his stumps. He closes the face, because the ball was supposed to be coming into him. But after pitching, it goes the other way and in the end practically takes a leading edge through to the keeper. The grass in the pitch making its presence felt, harnessed, of course, by a very good fast bowler
90 percent of Siraj's deliveries in this Test so far (54 out of 60) have been on a good length or fuller. He's targeted the top of the stumps (51 out of 60 arriving in line with them or just outside off). He's tested the batters on the front foot. Relentlessly
India began their home season by reducing West Indies to 90 for 5 at lunch on a green pitch in Ahmedabad. Mohammed Siraj took three of those wickets, picking up where he left off after his Iron Man efforts during the England tour earlier this year. Kuldeep Yadav who was surplus to requirements then, produced a reminder of his considerable skill when he conjured the ball of the day to clean up Shai Hope's stumps and carry his team off to lunch on a high.
This West Indies XI has nine centuries in it. Two of their top three have yet to contribute to that count. The other one has a double, but he was returning after a 20-month break. Tagenarine Chanderpaul would be sorely disappointed with his return - out for a duck, caught down the leg side. But there were others who had reasons to feel more guilty. Brandon King left a straight ball to knock down his middle stump.
Alick Athanaze looked steady, especially after he got through a nervous first few deliveries where it seemed like he was anxious to feel bat on ball. The West Indian No. 3 was just starting to gain confidence in his defence when Siraj preyed on his inexperience and came up with the wicket. He had seen the batter settling in nicely and decided to tease him with a fuller delivery. Had the length been shorter, Athanaze might have been more circumspect with his shot. The fact that it was pitched up had his juices flowing and he went for a big booming drive and was caught at slip.
Jasprit Bumrah, at the Asia Cup, was partly bowling his team to victory and partly testing his fitness out for these Test matches. Early indications were that his rhythm is on point. He took only one wicket of a highly productive first session but had to work for it, convincing his captain that there were two sounds as the ball passed John Campbell's bat, which had also hit his pad. Replays provided enough evidence of an edge to overturn the on-field umpire's not-out decision.
India's bowling wasn't at its threatening best - there were seven fours in the first 10 overs - but they were better at the basics than their opposition.
•
•
•
•
2
4
The hopes WI have placed on their next gen haven't quite manifested. Alick Athanaze got big props from Brian Lara as he began his career and there were times that he showed quality - particularly after a nervous first few balls where it looked like he just had to feel bat on ball. Slowly, he was showing confidence in his defence. So Siraj teaaaased him. He floated one up outside off. And Athanaze took the bait. Out came the big booming drive on the up and pop went the catch to second slip.
Siraj has three wickets in six overs. He might be on one of his rolls (except he's not. He's being helped by the batting). King left one he should've played and got bowled. Athanaze played one he should've left and got caught.
West Indies' attempt to win their first Test in India for nearly 30 years began with their new captain Roston Chase calling correctly at the toss and choosing to bat on an unusually green pitch in Ahmedabad.
Shubman Gill admitted he wasn't "too sad" about the coin going against him, noting that the surface had been under the covers for the past few days and might assist the quicks early on.
Despite the nature of the pitch on the first morning, both captains were aware of the threat of spin later in the game. Chase's decision to put runs on the board was built around not wanting to chase when wear and tear makes the conditions shift.
India have picked three spinners - although their job is made easier by the fact two of them - Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar - are also allrounders. Kuldeep Yadav comes off the bench where he spent the entire England tour earlier this year. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are the two specialist fast bowlers, with Nitish Kumar Reddy, returning from knee injury, offering support. India's middle-order batting is weakened by the absence of Rishabh Pant who is still recovering from a fractured left foot. Dhruv Jurel takes the gloves and there was no space for the spare man Devdutt Padikkal.
West Indies too wear a changed look with Tagenarine Chanderpaul back as opener. John Campbell, who played at No. 4, is back at the top of the order and Brandon King has shifted down. They are without much of their fast-bowling firepower with Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph out injured. Jason Holder was unable to step in, he has to undergo a medical procedure himself, so there was a Test debut for Johann Layne, the allrounder from Barbados with 66 first-class wickets at an average of 22. Khary Pierre lives his dream of wearing the maroon cap as well, the 34-year-old Trinidad native finally rewarded for topping the charts in the West Indies Championship this season.
India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (capt), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales
