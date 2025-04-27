Matches (9)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)

SL Women vs IND Women, 1st Match at Colombo, Women's Tri-Series (SL), Apr 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Colombo (RPS), April 27, 2025, Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series
Prev
Next
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
India Women FlagIndia Women
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SL-W Win & Bat
IND-W Win & Bat
SL-W Win & Bowl
IND-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 420 Runs • 46.67 Avg • 99.52 SR
H Madavi
9 M • 350 Runs • 58.33 Avg • 75.59 SR
S Mandhana
10 M • 619 Runs • 61.9 Avg • 106.72 SR
Pratika Rawal
6 M • 444 Runs • 74 Avg • 95.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WK Dilhari
8 M • 16 Wkts • 4.57 Econ • 24.43 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
9 M • 12 Wkts • 4.3 Econ • 34.41 SR
DB Sharma
9 M • 21 Wkts • 4.64 Econ • 22.76 SR
A Reddy
1 M • 4 Wkts • 2.6 Econ • 15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL-W
IND-W
Player
Role
Chamari Athapaththu (c)
Batting Allrounder
Piumi Badalge 
-
Kavisha Dilhari 
Batting Allrounder
Inoshi Priyadharshani 
Bowler
Vishmi Gunaratne 
Batter
Hansima Karunaratne 
Batter
Achini Kulasuriya 
Bowler
Sugandika Kumari 
Bowler
Malki Madara 
Bowler
Harshitha Samarawickrama 
Top order Batter
Manudi Nanayakkara 
Batting Allrounder
Hasini Perera 
Middle order Batter
Inoka Ranaweera 
Bowler
Anushka Sanjeewani 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rashmika Sewwandi 
Batting Allrounder
Nilakshika Silva 
Middle order Batter
Dewmi Vihanga 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1457
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.10, Interval 13.10-13.40, Second Session 13.40-17.10
Match days27 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series

TeamMWLPT
IND-W----
SA-W----
SL-W----
Full Table