India opt to bowl and hand debuts to Kashvee and Charani in 39-overs-a-side game

India won the toss and chose to bowl first, after rains in Colombo delayed the start of the match by two hours. The game has been reduced to 39 overs a side.

Both teams fielded two debutants apiece. For India, 22-year-old seamer Kashvee Gautam , and 20-year-old left-arm spinner Shree Charani play their first game. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have handed caps to seamer Malki Madara , and 29-year-old batter Piumi Badalge

This being an ODI World Cup year, the teams have said they would use this tournament as an opportunity to test out their personnel and fine-tune strategies for the global tournament, which will be in India in September and October.