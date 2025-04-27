Matches (12)
1st Match, Colombo (RPS), April 27, 2025, Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series
IND Women chose to field.

Current RR: 4.00
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 16/1 (3.20)
Report

India opt to bowl and hand debuts to Kashvee and Charani in 39-overs-a-side game

Sri Lanka also handed maiden caps to seamer Malki Madara and batter Piumi Badalge

Andrew Fidel Fernando
27-Apr-2025 • 1 hr ago
Debutants Shree Charani and Kashvee Gautam, Sri Lanka vs India, Colombo, ODI tri-series, April 27, 2025

Debutants for India: Shree Charani and Kashvee Gautam  •  SLC

Toss India chose to bowl vs Sri Lanka
India won the toss and chose to bowl first, after rains in Colombo delayed the start of the match by two hours. The game has been reduced to 39 overs a side.
Both teams fielded two debutants apiece. For India, 22-year-old seamer Kashvee Gautam, and 20-year-old left-arm spinner Shree Charani play their first game. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have handed caps to seamer Malki Madara, and 29-year-old batter Piumi Badalge.
Vishmi Gunaratne, who has been Chamari Athapaththu's opening partner for the last 18 months, is not playing this game.
This being an ODI World Cup year, the teams have said they would use this tournament as an opportunity to test out their personnel and fine-tune strategies for the global tournament, which will be in India in September and October.
More rain may interrupt play through the day.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Pratika Rawal, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Kashvee Gautam, 9 Arundhati Reddy, 10 Sneh Rana, 11 Shree Charani
Sri Lanka: 1 Chamari Athapaththu (capt), 2 Hasini Perera, 3 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 4 Kavisha Dilhari, 5 Nilakshi de Silva, 6 Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), 7 Hansima Karunaratne, 8 Piumi Badalge, 9 Achini Kulasuriya, 10 Inoka Ranaweera, 11 Malki Madara
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

SL Women Innings
Player NameRB
GWHM Perera
lbw3046
AMCJK Athapaththu
caught718
H Madavi
run out1424
H Karunaratne
caught416
WK Dilhari
caught2526
NND Silva
caught1013
MAA Sanjeewani
not out1324
PWDM Badalge
caught27
WGAKK Kulasuriya
not out512
Extras(b 12, w 2)
Total124(7 wkts; 31 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series

TeamMWLPT
IND-W----
SA-W----
SL-W----
Full Table