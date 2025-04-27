India opt to bowl and hand debuts to Kashvee and Charani in 39-overs-a-side game
Sri Lanka also handed maiden caps to seamer Malki Madara and batter Piumi Badalge
Toss India chose to bowl vs Sri Lanka
India won the toss and chose to bowl first, after rains in Colombo delayed the start of the match by two hours. The game has been reduced to 39 overs a side.
Both teams fielded two debutants apiece. For India, 22-year-old seamer Kashvee Gautam, and 20-year-old left-arm spinner Shree Charani play their first game. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have handed caps to seamer Malki Madara, and 29-year-old batter Piumi Badalge.
Vishmi Gunaratne, who has been Chamari Athapaththu's opening partner for the last 18 months, is not playing this game.
This being an ODI World Cup year, the teams have said they would use this tournament as an opportunity to test out their personnel and fine-tune strategies for the global tournament, which will be in India in September and October.
More rain may interrupt play through the day.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Pratika Rawal, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Kashvee Gautam, 9 Arundhati Reddy, 10 Sneh Rana, 11 Shree Charani
Sri Lanka: 1 Chamari Athapaththu (capt), 2 Hasini Perera, 3 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 4 Kavisha Dilhari, 5 Nilakshi de Silva, 6 Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), 7 Hansima Karunaratne, 8 Piumi Badalge, 9 Achini Kulasuriya, 10 Inoka Ranaweera, 11 Malki Madara
