Women's World Cup qualifiers to be played in Lahore from April 9 to 19
Apart from hosts Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand and West Indies will compete for the last two spots in the main World Cup
Pakistan vs Ireland and Scotland vs West Indies will kick off the qualifying competition in Lahore on April 9 ahead of the women's ODI World Cup, which will be played in October this year in India. Bangladesh and Thailand, the other teams in the fray in the six-team event, will face off the following day.
Apart from India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka have already qualified for the World Cup, and the final two spots will be filled by the top-two teams from the qualifying tournament. The games will be played at the new-look Gaddafi Stadium and the Lahore City Cricket Association grounds. The two venues, as well as the Aitchison College grounds, will host the warm-up fixtures on April 5 and April 7, after the visiting teams arrive in Lahore on April 3. The last set of games will be played on April 19.
The schedule has been officially released today, on March 14, just over three weeks from the start of the tournament, though three boards - West Indies, Ireland and Bangladesh - had put out the dates and venues in an unofficial capacity when announcing their season's fixtures and in the case of Bangladesh, their squad for the event.
This is the second multi-team tournament that is being held in Pakistan, after the Champions Trophy and all the matches will be played in the country. Lahore is the only city being used for the event, as there will be no PSL matches held there until April 24. That tournament starts in Rawalpindi on April 11.
As reported earlier on ESPNcricinfo, because of the reciprocal arrangement arrived at by the BCCI and the PCB before the Champions Trophy earlier this year, Pakistan, if they qualify for the main event, will not travel to India to play their matches. Those matches will be played at a neutral venue.
India will host the women's ODI World Cup for the fifth time in 2025 - and the first time after 2011. It will also be the first global women's tournament to be held in India since 2016 when the T20 World Cup ran parallel to the men's event. The 2025 edition is set to be similar to the 2022 edition, with eight teams taking part and playing a total of 31 matches.