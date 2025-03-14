Women's World Cup qualifiers to be played in Lahore from April 9 to 19

Pakistan vs Ireland and Scotland vs West Indies will kick off the qualifying competition in Lahore on April 9 ahead of the women's ODI World Cup, which will be played in October this year in India. Bangladesh and Thailand, the other teams in the fray in the six-team event, will face off the following day.

Apart from India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka have already qualified for the World Cup, and the final two spots will be filled by the top-two teams from the qualifying tournament. The games will be played at the new-look Gaddafi Stadium and the Lahore City Cricket Association grounds. The two venues, as well as the Aitchison College grounds, will host the warm-up fixtures on April 5 and April 7, after the visiting teams arrive in Lahore on April 3. The last set of games will be played on April 19.

Tournament schedule April 9 - Pak vs Ire & Sco vs WI

April 10 - Ban vs Thai

April 11 - Pak vs Sco & Ire vs WI

April 13 - Ban vs Ire & Sco vs Thai

April 14 - Pak vs WI

April 15 - Ban vs Sco & Ire vs Thai

April 17 - Pak vs Thai & Ban vs WI

April 18 - Ire vs Sco

April 19 - Pak vs Ban & Thai vs WI

The schedule has been officially released today, on March 14, just over three weeks from the start of the tournament, though three boards - West Indies, Ireland and Bangladesh - had put out the dates and venues in an unofficial capacity when announcing their season's fixtures and in the case of Bangladesh, their squad for the event.

This is the second multi-team tournament that is being held in Pakistan, after the Champions Trophy and all the matches will be played in the country. Lahore is the only city being used for the event, as there will be no PSL matches held there until April 24. That tournament starts in Rawalpindi on April 11

As reported earlier on ESPNcricinfo, because of the reciprocal arrangement arrived at by the BCCI and the PCB before the Champions Trophy earlier this year, Pakistan, if they qualify for the main event, will not travel to India to play their matches. Those matches will be played at a neutral venue.