Matches (28)
Women's T20 World Cup (3)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Spring Challenge (4)

AUS Women vs IND Women, 18th Match, Group A at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Group A (N), Sharjah, October 13, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
India Women FlagIndia Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
AUS-W Win & Bat
IND-W Win & Bat
AUS-W Win & Bowl
IND-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL Mooney
10 M • 274 Runs • 34.25 Avg • 128.63 SR
AJ Healy
10 M • 269 Runs • 38.43 Avg • 137.24 SR
Shafali Verma
10 M • 304 Runs • 43.43 Avg • 123.57 SR
S Mandhana
10 M • 296 Runs • 49.33 Avg • 127.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Gardner
9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.47 Econ • 13.71 SR
S Molineux
9 M • 13 Wkts • 5.09 Econ • 16.15 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.67 Econ • 15.93 SR
Renuka Singh
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.1 Econ • 15.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS-W
IND-W
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2089
Match days13 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W33062.786
IND-W32140.576
NZ-W2112-0.050
PAK-W3122-0.488
SL-W3030-2.564
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
WI-W32141.708
SA-W32141.527
ENG-W22040.653
BAN-W3122-0.835
SCO-W3030-2.671
Full Table