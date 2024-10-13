Matches (28)
AUS Women vs IND Women, 18th Match, Group A at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match, Group A (N), Sharjah, October 13, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS Women
W
W
W
W
W
IND Women
W
L
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 274 Runs • 34.25 Avg • 128.63 SR
AUS-W10 M • 269 Runs • 38.43 Avg • 137.24 SR
IND-W10 M • 304 Runs • 43.43 Avg • 123.57 SR
IND-W10 M • 296 Runs • 49.33 Avg • 127.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.47 Econ • 13.71 SR
AUS-W9 M • 13 Wkts • 5.09 Econ • 16.15 SR
IND-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.67 Econ • 15.93 SR
IND-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.1 Econ • 15.5 SR
Squad
AUS-W
IND-W
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2089
|Match days
|13 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
