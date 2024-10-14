Australia's depth and resolve leaves India silent and in need of soul-searching

di or Smriti. Long before the pall of gloom set in, it felt like a dream you hoped would last longer. The fans - nearly 15,000 of them in Sharjah - came rushing in through the turnstiles as the sun went down, boisterous and full of joy, chanting, singing, waving and doing just about anything to get the attention of Jemi, Harryor Smriti.

The days of packing a stand with school kids handed out free sandwiches, it seemed, were long gone. With all that indifference and systemic apathy (only somewhat) behind us, it felt like the start of a new era. All it needed now was that fuel to propel the rocket into orbit.

India needed that push to go from being contenders to champions. And for that, they needed to play like one, against the real ones, who know to close out games from impossible situations, even if their captain happens to be hobbling on crutches and moonwalkers. India couldn't have asked for a more grander stage.

The noise, buzz, colour, madness - it was mayhem, but it was glorious. Never before had security guards used to seeing four administrators and five ground staff guffaw over endless cups of Irani chai been put to this kind of last-minute riff-raff, where every pre-match drill, including elaborate security mechanisms, needed rehearsing.

This was India vs Australia, billed as the match of the tournament, not without reason. The grandness of it all deserved a thriller. And we got one. Inevitably though, it felt like the rockstars who everyone was here to watch, were leaving their performance midway. Unless, Pakistan play the match of their lives on Monday night.

Australia clinically disarranged India's jigsaw, leaving them with several questions and fewer answers, a heartbroken captain, Harmanpreet Kaur , who looked spent, physically and emotionally, gasping for breath in unforgiving October humidity.

For all the dropped catches and missed run-out chance and the chaos surrounding Asha Sobhana's one-leg hobble just prior to the start, which no one seemed to think was serious enough initially, India had Australia on the ropes, like they've had them on a few occasions. Think back to last year's T20 World Cup semi-final in Cape Town or more recently last December's T20I series in Navi Mumbai.

Despite India's top order wobble, with Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues all gone, Australia briefly wobbled. Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma - a contrasting pair - brought India within 53 runs of victory. With two set batters at the crease and 30 balls to play and with six wickets in hand, this was India's chance to nail it. But they struck a familiar, unavoidable chaos - the story of their evening - fueled by jangling nerves.

In the space of four balls, they lost two wickets. Deepti holed out to the 59-metre pocket at deep midwicket, and Richa Ghosh, their biggest six-hitter who has seemingly been batting a position lower than ideal, run out stealing a non-existent single to cover. All that might and muscle that had gone into preparation reduced to zilch thanks to a split-second's indecision. Halfway through the run, Richa was hoping against hope Phoebe Litchfield would miss. She hit bull's eye to send the hugely partisan Indian crowd into a state of shock.

Phoebe Litchfield's direct hit ran Richa Ghosh out • ICC/Getty Images

As the LED bails lit up, Renuka Singh's jaws dropped, hands on head. Shreyanka Patil was in disbelief, glaring at the replays on the giant screen, Mandhana was staring aimlessly into the distance and Rodrigues glum. The shock told you a story. The unraveling was rather swift, but not too unfamiliar. Especially in crunch moments.

You only have to go back to Cape Town last year , or maybe the Commonwealth Games . India have lost from winning junctures. The deep wounds of the past even had them engage a sports psychologist for moments like these. And when it didn't come off, the sense of shock was palpable.

All said, this was peak Australia, doing Australia things. A team that knows how to conjure magic when pushed to a corner. Like Megan Schutt bowling a 17th over that went for just one run with India needing 41 off 24. Or Litchfield hitting a crucial last-ball six in her cameo 15. Or Annabel Sutherland killing the game by picking up two wickets off her first three balls in the final over.

All of which is incredible, but perhaps not more than Australia completing their spectacular defence without needing to bowl Ellyse Perry or Grace Harris, even Tahlia McGrath. Or having to play without their chirpy, intimidating captain and gun opener Healy, who knows what it is to deflate India in a world final with 88,000 people watching live. It was simply testimony of Australia's depth and resolve.

The end was so utterly predictable that fans who couldn't wait to get in made a quick beeline for the exit, long before the final ball was bowled. From Mexican waves and wild cheering to every Bollywood chartbuster until half hour earlier, there was momentary silence that reflected the glum in India's change rooms.