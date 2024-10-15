Mithali Raj: Time for 'saturated' India to move on from Harmanpreet as captain

If India are looking at moving on from Harmanpreet Kaur as their captain, the time is now. That's the opinion of Mithali Raj , following India's group-stage exit from the women's T20 World Cup. Harmanpreet has been in charge since replacing Raj in 2016 and has led the team at four T20 World Cups, but the latest one has been the poorest in terms of results - they made at least the semi-finals in the three previous editions.

"If the selectors decide to change, I would go for a young captain," Raj told PTI. "This is the time [to change]; if you delay more then we have another [ODI] World Cup on the horizon [October 2025]. If you are not doing it now, then don't do it later. Then it is too close to the World Cup.

"Despite playing those cameo roles, she never could convert her starts, but [she is] someone who really made an effort to build a momentum if there was no momentum; and if there was momentum, she tried to carry that momentum [forward]."

Raj highlighted India's inability to adapt quickly as the main reason for their poor show. India came into this tournament on the back of two months of camps and match simulation in Bengaluru, unlike Australia or New Zealand, who played each other, or South Africa, who scheduled a late tour to Pakistan.

"Surprisingly, we took time to adjust to the slowness of the wicket," Raj said. "Unlike an ODI World Cup, it is a short tournament, you don't have a lot of time to adjust to the conditions. Someone like [New Zealand captain] Sophie Devine was able to score that many runs [57 not out] against us and she is not used to playing on slow tracks. We were not quick enough to adjust."

Looking at the bigger picture, Raj lamented the India team's lack of "growth" over the past three years. She felt India had been "content" beating the lower-ranked teams and were "saturated" when it came to tackling big teams like Australia.

"Why does the men's team do well? Immediately after a big series or a big tournament, they try others. If we are talking about depth, then when are we giving them chances?" Mithali Raj

"I feel that in the last two-three years, I've not really seen any growth in this team," Raj said. "In the sense, like, I mean, beating the best side is what you always prepare for, but it seems like we are saturated in the sense we are beating other teams, and we are pretty happy in that. Every other team has shown growth despite limited depth, a case in point being South Africa. We have not."

Raj questioned some of the team management's tactics in the lead-up to the World Cup too. Like at the Asia Cup, where India chose to field the regulars and did not give opportunities to fringe players.

"I was doing commentary in the Asia Cup. To be very honest, I didn't know what was happening," she said. "I'm sure they were aware that Asia Cup is the last series of matches that they're going to play before the World Cup. When you know that this is the last game time that you're going to have before you enter the big tournament, you do at least 70% of your planning or 80% of your planning. Like who your No. 5 or No. 6 is, these are people who would walk in a particular situation. But there it seemed they were playing only for that tournament.

Mithali Raj wants to see Jemimah Rodrigues given the reins of the T20I team • ICC/Getty Images

"It didn't seem like it was anywhere closer to... what we got to see in the World Cup. We could have given more opportunities to the bench against lower-ranked teams in Asia Cup, but we didn't. Why does the men's team do well? Immediately after a big series or a big tournament, they try others. If we are talking about depth, then when are we giving them chances?"

Raj was also critical of the fitness levels of some of the players, which she felt contributed to them dropping catches. Against Australia , India dropped three catches and could have possibly converted two more half-chances.

"Against Australia, I was very disappointed to see, other than Radha Yadav and Jemi to some extent, I don't think there was anybody," she said. "So we cannot have just two players out of 11 being good.