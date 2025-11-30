Matches (26)
Qavalry vs Bulls, Qualifier 2 at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 30 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Qualifier 2, Abu Dhabi, November 30, 2025, Abu Dhabi T10
Quetta Qavalry FlagQuetta Qavalry
104/8
UAE Bulls FlagUAE Bulls
(T:105) 105/3

Bulls won by 7 wickets

Player Of The Match
3/13
muhammad-rohid
Scorecard summary
Quetta Qavalry 104/8(10 overs)
1st INNINGS
Andries Gous
25 (14)
Muhammad Rohid
3/13 (2)
Jason Holder
25* (14)
Qais Ahmad
3/21 (2)
UAE Bulls 105/3(7.2 overs)
1st INNINGS
Tim David
57* (18)
Mohammad Amir
2/22 (2)
James Vince
37 (18)
Jason Holder
1/14 (1)
7.2
3
Abdul Ghaffar to David, 3 runs
7.1
1
Abdul Ghaffar to Shepherd, 1 run
end of over 735 runs
UB: 101/3CRR: 14.42 
Tim David54 (17b 2x4 7x6)
Romario Shepherd1 (1b)
Khuzaima Tanveer 1-0-35-0
Jason Holder 1-0-14-1
6.6
6
Khuzaima Tanveer to David, SIX runs
6.5
6
Khuzaima Tanveer to David, SIX runs
6.4
4
Khuzaima Tanveer to David, FOUR runs
6.3
Khuzaima Tanveer to David, no run
6.2
6
Khuzaima Tanveer to David, SIX runs
6.1
6
Khuzaima Tanveer to David, SIX runs
6.1
7nb
Khuzaima Tanveer to David, (no ball) SIX runs
end of over 615 runs • 1 wicket
UB: 66/3CRR: 11.00 
Tim David20 (10b 1x4 2x6)
Romario Shepherd1 (1b)
Jason Holder 1-0-14-1
Mohammad Amir 2-0-22-2
5.6
1
Holder to David, 1 run
5.5
1
Holder to Shepherd, 1 run
5.4
W
Holder to Vince, OUT
James Vince c Khawaja Nafay b Holder 37 (18b 4x4 2x6) SR: 205.55
5.3
6
Holder to Vince, SIX runs
5.2
4
Holder to Vince, FOUR runs
5.1
1lb
Holder to David, 1 leg bye
5.1
2nb
Holder to Vince, (no ball) 1 run
end of over 518 runs
UB: 51/2CRR: 10.20 
Tim David19 (8b 1x4 2x6)
James Vince26 (14b 3x4 1x6)
Mohammad Amir 2-0-22-2
Abdul Ghaffar 1-0-12-0
4.6
Amir to David, no run
4.5
1
Amir to Vince, 1 run
4.4
6
Amir to Vince, SIX runs
4.3
4
Amir to Vince, FOUR runs
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
TossUAE Bulls, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Bulls
Muhammad Rohid
Match days30 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
QQ Player Replacement
Substitute
Ali Majid
in
Evin Lewis
 out (1st innings, 10 ov)
UB Player Replacement
Substitute
James Vince
in
Fazalhaq Farooqi
 out (1st innings, 9 ov)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Ranmore Martinesz
Ireland
Roly Black
TV Umpire
England
Paul Baldwin
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmed Shah Durrani
Match Referee
South Africa
Gawie Botha
PointsUAE Bulls 2, Quetta Qavalry 0
Bulls Innings
Player NameRB
PD Salt
caught25
JM Vince
caught3718
R Powell
caught33
TH David
not out5718
R Shepherd
not out22
Extras(lb 1, nb 2, w 1)
Total105(3 wkts; 7.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Abu Dhabi T10

TeamMWLDPTNRR
QQ8620120.868
AS743080.638
AT743080.633
UB844080.517
NW73406-0.592
DG73406-0.651
VR73406-1.149
RC72504-0.301
