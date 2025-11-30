Matches (26)
IND vs SA (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (1)
SMAT (19)
WBBL (3)
Super50 (1)
QEA Trophy (1)
Qavalry vs Bulls, Qualifier 2 at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Nov 30 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Qualifier 2, Abu Dhabi, November 30, 2025, Abu Dhabi T10
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Quetta Qavalry • 104/8(10 overs)1st INNINGS
25 (14)
3/13 (2)
25* (14)
3/21 (2)
UAE Bulls • 105/3(7.2 overs)1st INNINGS
57* (18)
2/22 (2)
37 (18)
1/14 (1)
7.2
3
Abdul Ghaffar to David, 3 runs
7.1
1
Abdul Ghaffar to Shepherd, 1 run
end of over 735 runs
UB: 101/3CRR: 14.42
Tim David54 (17b 2x4 7x6)
Romario Shepherd1 (1b)
Khuzaima Tanveer 1-0-35-0
Jason Holder 1-0-14-1
6.6
6
Khuzaima Tanveer to David, SIX runs
6.5
6
Khuzaima Tanveer to David, SIX runs
6.4
4
Khuzaima Tanveer to David, FOUR runs
6.3
•
Khuzaima Tanveer to David, no run
6.2
6
Khuzaima Tanveer to David, SIX runs
6.1
6
Khuzaima Tanveer to David, SIX runs
6.1
7nb
Khuzaima Tanveer to David, (no ball) SIX runs
end of over 615 runs • 1 wicket
UB: 66/3CRR: 11.00
Tim David20 (10b 1x4 2x6)
Romario Shepherd1 (1b)
Jason Holder 1-0-14-1
Mohammad Amir 2-0-22-2
5.6
1
Holder to David, 1 run
5.5
1
Holder to Shepherd, 1 run
5.4
W
Holder to Vince, OUT
James Vince c Khawaja Nafay b Holder 37 (18b 4x4 2x6) SR: 205.55
5.3
6
Holder to Vince, SIX runs
5.2
4
Holder to Vince, FOUR runs
5.1
1lb
Holder to David, 1 leg bye
5.1
2nb
Holder to Vince, (no ball) 1 run
end of over 518 runs
UB: 51/2CRR: 10.20
Tim David19 (8b 1x4 2x6)
James Vince26 (14b 3x4 1x6)
Mohammad Amir 2-0-22-2
Abdul Ghaffar 1-0-12-0
4.6
•
Amir to David, no run
4.5
1
Amir to Vince, 1 run
4.4
6
Amir to Vince, SIX runs
4.3
4
Amir to Vince, FOUR runs
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Toss
|UAE Bulls, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|30 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
|QQ Player Replacement
Substitute:
|UB Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|UAE Bulls 2, Quetta Qavalry 0
Bulls Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|2
|5
|caught
|37
|18
|caught
|3
|3
|not out
|57
|18
|not out
|2
|2
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 2, w 1)
|Total
|105(3 wkts; 7.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>