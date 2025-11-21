Matches (18)
News

USA's Akhilesh Reddy charged for breaching anti-corruption code in Abu Dhabi T10

Reddy has been suspended from playing and has 14 days to respond to the charges against him

ESPNcricinfo staff
21-Nov-2025 • 1 hr ago
Akhilesh Reddy bowls during a Minor League Cricket match, North Carolina, August 28, 2022

Akhilesh Reddy had made his USA debut earlier this year  •  Getty Images

USA cricketer Akhilesh Reddy has been charged by the ICC with three violations of the Anti-Corruption Code and is suspended from playing effective immediately.
The charges stem from alleged misconduct during the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, where Reddy is playing for Aspin Stallions and has featured in two matches so far.
He has been booked under the following sections of the anti-corruption code:
Article 2.1.1 - Attempting to fix, contrive, or improperly influence, or being party to an agreement or effort to improperly influence, the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of matches in the ADT10 2025.
Article 2.1.4 - Soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, or intentionally facilitating (or attempting to do so) another Participant to breach Article 2.1.1 during one or more matches in the ADT10 2025.
Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing the investigation by deleting data and messages from a mobile device that may have been relevant to the inquiry.
Reddy, 25, had only made his international debut earlier this year, when he played four T20Is for USA in the North America T20 Cup. He has 14 days to respond to the charges.
